Cloud Nothings Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Spring tour and new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2024

This week, indie rock band Cloud Nothings announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Final Summer, new concerts are planned at North American venues coast to coast from early May into June. Thirty-one shows are scheduled at this time.

Cloud Nothings Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 9
Cloud Nothings at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Cloud Nothings All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 2
Cloud Nothings at Rec Room - Buffalo
Rec Room - Buffalo Buffalo, NY
May 3
Cloud Nothings at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 4
Cloud Nothings at Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada
May 6
Cloud Nothings at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
May 8
Cloud Nothings at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 9
Cloud Nothings at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY
May 10
Cloud Nothings at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
May 11
Cloud Nothings at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
May 12
Cloud Nothings at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
May 13
Cloud Nothings at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
May 14
Cloud Nothings at New Brookland Tavern
New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC
May 16
Cloud Nothings at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
May 17
Cloud Nothings at The Mill at Cannery Hall
The Mill at Cannery Hall Nashville, TN
May 19
Cloud Nothings at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX
May 20
Cloud Nothings at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 22
Cloud Nothings at The Rebel Lounge
The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ
May 23
Cloud Nothings at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
May 24
Cloud Nothings at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
May 25
Cloud Nothings at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
May 26
Cloud Nothings at Cafe Du Nord
Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA
May 28
Cloud Nothings at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
May 29
Cloud Nothings at Tractor Tavern
Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
May 31
Cloud Nothings at El Korah Shrine
El Korah Shrine Boise, ID
Jun 2
Cloud Nothings at HQ Denver
HQ Denver Denver, CO
Jun 3
Cloud Nothings at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Jun 4
Cloud Nothings at Reverb Lounge
Reverb Lounge Omaha, NE
Jun 5
Cloud Nothings at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
Jun 6
Cloud Nothings at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Jun 7
Cloud Nothings at Beat Kitchen
Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL
Jun 8
Cloud Nothings at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Jun 9
Cloud Nothings at The Loving Touch
The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI
When do Cloud Nothings 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cloud Nothings on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Final Summer is scheduled for release on April 19. Watch the music video for "Running Through The Campus."

For more, check out the Cloud Nothings Zumic artist page.

