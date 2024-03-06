Cloud Nothings Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, indie rock band Cloud Nothings announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Final Summer, new concerts are planned at North American venues coast to coast from early May into June. Thirty-one shows are scheduled at this time.

Cloud Nothings All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Cloud Nothings 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Final Summer is scheduled for release on April 19. Watch the music video for "Running Through The Campus."

For more, check out the Cloud Nothings Zumic artist page.