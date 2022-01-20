Clutch Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Clutch have extended their 2022 tour dates. The hard rockers now have 50+ concerts planned into November.

The newly announced North American concerts are set from March into May. Joining the bill as the opening acts on select dates will be EYEHATEGOD, Tiger Cub, The Sword, and/or Nate Bergman. Previously, Clutch shared dates for a European tour beginning in July. The band also have a number of festival appearances throughout the year.

When do Clutch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

