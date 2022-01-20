View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Clutch Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with EYEHATEGOD, Tiger Cub, The Sword, Nate Bergman
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 20, 2022

Clutch have extended their 2022 tour dates. The hard rockers now have 50+ concerts planned into November.

The newly announced North American concerts are set from March into May. Joining the bill as the opening acts on select dates will be EYEHATEGOD, Tiger Cub, The Sword, and/or Nate Bergman. Previously, Clutch shared dates for a European tour beginning in July. The band also have a number of festival appearances throughout the year.

Clutch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 18
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 19
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Country River Club
Country River Club Tyler, TX
Mar 20
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 22
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
Clutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Mar 24
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Mar 25
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Mar 28
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 29
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 31
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 1
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 2
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Apr 3
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Apr 5
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Apr 7
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 8
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Apr 9
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Apr 10
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub
ClutchClutch, EYEHATEGOD, and Tiger Cub at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Apr 27
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Apr 29
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Apr 30
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
May 1
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
May 3
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Anthology - Rochester
Anthology - Rochester Rochester, NY
May 4
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
May 6
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 7
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
May 8
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 10
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
May 12
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
May 13
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
May 14
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
May 15
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
May 17
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
May 18
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 22
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, The Sword, and Nate Bergman at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jun 10
Into The Grave Dayticket
Into The Grave Dayticket at Oldehoofsterkerkhof
Oldehoofsterkerkhof Leeuwarden, FR, Netherlands
Jul 26
Clutch
Clutch at The Limelight
The Limelight Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jul 27
Clutch
Clutch at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Tsunami Xixón
Tsunami Xixón at Laboral Theatre
Laboral Theatre Gijón, Asturias, Spain
Aug 1
Clutch
Clutch at Hard Club
Hard Club Porto, Portugal
Aug 2
Clutch
Clutch at Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado
Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado Lisbon, Portugal
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Brutal Assault 2022
Brutal Assault 2022 at Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island
Óbuda Island Budapest, Hungary
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Taubertal Festival 2022
Taubertal Festival 2022 at Taubertal Festival
Taubertal Festival Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 21
Festival Cabaret Vert 2022
Festival Cabaret Vert 2022 at Square Bayard
Square Bayard Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Motocultor Festival 2022
Motocultor Festival 2022 at Site de Kerboulard
Site de Kerboulard Saint Nolff, France
Aug 21
Clutch
Clutch at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Aug 23
Clutch
Clutch at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Aug 24
Clutch
Clutch at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Aug 27
Clutch
Clutch at Kulturbolaget (KB)
Kulturbolaget (KB) Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Nov 11
Clutch
Clutch at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When do Clutch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Clutch on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Clutch's Zumic artist page.

1
168
artists
Clutch
genres
Alt Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Clutch
Clutch
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dropkick Murphys Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On Sale Info
April 17, 2019
Dropkick Murphys Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On Sa...
Tickets Celtic Rock Folk Punk Amigo The Devil Clutch Dropkick Murphys Hatebreed Russ Rankin
2
1656
image for article "How to Shake Hands" - Clutch [YouTube Audio Single]
June 22, 2018
"How to Shake Hands"
Clutch (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Metal Rock Clutch Audio Single
3
962
image for article Clutch Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 19, 2018
Clutch Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Metal Rock Clutch Sevendust Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
4
1756
Back to top
seating chart