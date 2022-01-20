Clutch Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Clutch have extended their 2022 tour dates. The hard rockers now have 50+ concerts planned into November.
The newly announced North American concerts are set from March into May. Joining the bill as the opening acts on select dates will be EYEHATEGOD, Tiger Cub, The Sword, and/or Nate Bergman. Previously, Clutch shared dates for a European tour beginning in July. The band also have a number of festival appearances throughout the year.
Clutch All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 18
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Mar 19
Country River Club
Tyler, TX
Mar 20
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Mar 22
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Mar 24
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Mar 25
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Reno, NV
Mar 28
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 29
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 31
Midway
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 1
The Palace Theatre - Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 2
Wilma Theatre
Missoula, MT
Apr 3
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Apr 5
Pub Station - Billings
Billings, MT
Apr 7
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 8
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Apr 9
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
Green Bay, WI
Apr 27
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Apr 29
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Apr 30
The Strand
Providence, RI
May 1
Sherman Theater
Stroudsburg, PA
May 3
Anthology - Rochester
Rochester, NY
May 4
London Music Hall - Ontario
London, ON, Canada
May 6
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
May 7
20 Monroe Live
Grand Rapids, MI
May 10
The Rust Belt
East Moline, IL
May 12
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
May 13
The Cotillion
Wichita, KS
May 14
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Sauget, IL
May 17
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
May 18
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
May 19
to
May 22
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 22
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Jun 10
Oldehoofsterkerkhof
Leeuwarden, FR, Netherlands
Jul 26
The Limelight
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jul 27
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Laboral Theatre
Gijón, Asturias, Spain
Aug 1
Hard Club
Porto, Portugal
Aug 2
Cineteatro Capitólio - Teatro Raúl Solnado
Lisbon, Portugal
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Brutal Assault
Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Óbuda Island
Budapest, Hungary
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Taubertal Festival
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 21
Square Bayard
Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Site de Kerboulard
Saint Nolff, France
Aug 21
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Aug 23
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Aug 24
Sentrum Scene
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Aug 27
Kulturbolaget (KB)
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Nov 11
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When do Clutch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
We recommend following Clutch on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
