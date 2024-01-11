Clutch Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Clutch announced 2024 concert dates, billed as the New World Samurai Tour.

New concerts are scheduled in April and May at venues across North America. Joining the bill will be Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. Clutch also have a number of festival performances on their schedule in the USA and Europe.

Clutch All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Clutch 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMCLUTCH2024. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Clutch on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

