Clutch Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl
Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

Clutch announced 2024 concert dates, billed as the New World Samurai Tour.

New concerts are scheduled in April and May at venues across North America. Joining the bill will be Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. Clutch also have a number of festival performances on their schedule in the USA and Europe.

Clutch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Clutch at Just the Funny
Just the Funny Miami, FL
Apr 26
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 27
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Apr 29
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
May 1
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
May 2
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at Stanley Hotel
Stanley Hotel Estes Park, CO
May 3
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at Stanley Hotel
Stanley Hotel Estes Park, CO
May 4
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
May 5
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
May 7
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Garden
The Garden Lubbock, TX
May 9
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
May 12
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
May 14
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
May 15
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Sioux City, IA
May 18
Clutch, Blacktop Mojo, and The Native Howl at The Apollo Theatre Ac
The Apollo Theatre Ac Belvidere, IL
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Bloodstock Open Air 2024 at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Open Air Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 15
to
Aug 18
Motocultor Festival at Site De Kerampuil A Carhaix
Site De Kerampuil A Carhaix Carhaix-Plouguer, Brittany, France
When do Clutch 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMCLUTCH2024. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Clutch on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Clutch's Zumic artist page.

Clutch
Alt Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Rock
Clutch
