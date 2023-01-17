View all results for 'alt'
Clutch Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'No Stars Above' North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2023

Hard rockers Clutch have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as No Stars Above.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. The opening acts for the new dates will be Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. In the summer months Clutch also have a number of festival performances including Into The Grave, Copenhell, Hellfest, Tons Of Rock, and Tuska.

When do Clutch 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Clutch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 11
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 13
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Freedom Hall / Lancaster Co. Convention Center
Freedom Hall / Lancaster Co. Convention Center Lancaster, PA
Apr 14
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 15
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Apr 16
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Apr 18
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Apr 19
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Temple Live
Temple Live Fort Smith, AR
Apr 21
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 22
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 24
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 25
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 26
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 27
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 29
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 30
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
May 1
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
May 2
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Senator Theatre
Senator Theatre Chico, CA
May 4
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
May 5
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
May 6
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 7
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
May 9
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
May 11
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
May 12
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
May 13
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 14
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
May 16
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
May 17
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 18
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman
Clutch, Amigo The Devil, and Nate Bergman at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Into The Grave Festival
Into The Grave Festival at Oldehoofsterkerkhof
Oldehoofsterkerkhof Leeuwarden, FR, Netherlands
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tons Of Rock
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Tuska
Tuska at Suvilahti-Helsinki
Suvilahti-Helsinki Helsinki, Finland

We recommend following Clutch on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Clutch released a new album titled Sunrise on Slaughter Beach. For more, check out Clutch's Zumic artist page.

