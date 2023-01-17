Clutch Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Clutch have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as No Stars Above.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. The opening acts for the new dates will be Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. In the summer months Clutch also have a number of festival performances including Into The Grave, Copenhell, Hellfest, Tons Of Rock, and Tuska.

When do Clutch 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Clutch All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Clutch on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Clutch released a new album titled Sunrise on Slaughter Beach. For more, check out Clutch's Zumic artist page.