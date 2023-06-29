View all results for 'alt'
Coco Jones Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts, festivals, and opening for Jhené Aiko
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2023

Singer Coco Jones has announced 2023 tour dates with opening act Ebony Riley.

In conjunction with her album, What I Didn’t Tell You, the newly planned shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues in August and September. In addition to the new dates, Coco Jones has festival performances in Washington, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia, as well as concerts opening for Jhené Aiko in August.

Coco Jones Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 5
Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, Queen Naija and August 08 at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Aug 8
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 10
Coco Jones at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 11
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 13
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Aug 15
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 17
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Sol Blume Music Festival at Discovery Park - Sacramento
Discovery Park - Sacramento Sacramento, CA
Aug 22
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 23
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 25
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 27
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Aug 29
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Aug 30
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Made In America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA
Sep 3
Coco Jones and Ebony Riley at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
When do Coco Jones 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Coco Jones on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Coco Jones' Zumic artist page.

Coco Jones
Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter
