Coco Jones Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer Coco Jones has announced 2023 tour dates with opening act Ebony Riley.

In conjunction with her album, What I Didn’t Tell You, the newly planned shows are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues in August and September. In addition to the new dates, Coco Jones has festival performances in Washington, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia, as well as concerts opening for Jhené Aiko in August.

Coco Jones All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Coco Jones 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Coco Jones on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

