View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cody Jinks Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Luke Combs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 29, 2024

Country artist Cody Jinks added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Change The Game. The opening act on select dates will be Tanner Usrey, Josh Meloy, or Shane Smith & the Saints.

New shows are planned at North American venues from August into October and December. Starting in April, Cody will head back out on the road with headlining concerts and dates opening for Luke Combs.

When do Cody Jinks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cody Jinks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 19
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Sep 14
Berzerkus at Poconos Park
Poconos Park Bushkill, PA

Cody Jinks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 11
Cody Jinks, Doc Oliver, and Blackberry Smoke at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 12
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, and The Wilder Blue at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Apr 13
Cody Jinks, Doc Oliver, and Blackberry Smoke at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 27
Cody Jinks, Doc Oliver, and The Steel Woods at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 2
Cody Jinks, Erin Viancourt, and The Steel Woods at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 3
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at EverBank Stadium
EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FL
May 4
Cody Jinks, Erin Viancourt, and The Steel Woods at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 10
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
May 11
Cody Jinks, Tennessee Jet, and Blackberry Smoke at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 17
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
May 18
Cody Jinks and The Steel Woods at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
May 19
Cody Jinks and The Steel Woods at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
May 31
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Jun 1
Cody Jinks and Blackberry Smoke at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Cody Jinks and Blackberry Smoke at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 7
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 8
Cody Jinks, Erin Viancourt, and Ward Davis at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Jun 9
Cody Jinks, Ward Davis, and Erin Viancourt at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 20
Cody Jinks at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 21
Cody Jinks at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 22
Cody Jinks at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway Richmond, VA
Jul 18
Cody Jinks and Blackberry Smoke at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)
Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) Canandaigua, NY
Jul 19
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 1
Cody Jinks, The Steel Woods, and Calder Allen at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 2
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Aug 3
Cody Jinks, The Steel Woods, and Calder Allen at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 9
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Aug 16
Cody Jinks and Tanner Usrey at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Aug 17
Cody Jinks and Tanner Usrey at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 30
Cody Jinks and Tanner Usrey at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
Aug 31
Cody Jinks and Tanner Usrey at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Sep 12
Cody Jinks and Josh Meloy at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 13
Cody Jinks and Josh Meloy at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 14
Berzerkus at Poconos Park
Poconos Park Bushkill, PA
Sep 19
Cody Jinks, The Cadillac Three, and Calder Allen at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Cody Jinks, The Cadillac Three, and Calder Allen at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Oct 5
Cody Jinks at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 11
Cody Jinks, The Cadillac Three, and Calder Allen at Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena)
Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena) Ralston, NE
Oct 12
Cody Jinks, The Cadillac Three, and Calder Allen at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Dec 6
Cody Jinks and Shane Smith & the Saints at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Cody Jinks and Shane Smith & the Saints at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cody Jinks on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cody Jinks Zumic artist page.

1
209
artists
Cody Jinks
genres
Country outlaw country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cody Jinks
Cody Jinks
Jul
19
Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart