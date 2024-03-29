Cody Jinks Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Country artist Cody Jinks added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Change The Game. The opening act on select dates will be Tanner Usrey, Josh Meloy, or Shane Smith & the Saints.

New shows are planned at North American venues from August into October and December. Starting in April, Cody will head back out on the road with headlining concerts and dates opening for Luke Combs.

When do Cody Jinks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cody Jinks All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cody Jinks on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

