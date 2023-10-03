Cody Johnson Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Cody Johnson added tour dates, in conjunction with his upcoming album, Leather, scheduled for release on November 3.

On the heels of the album release, the new concerts are planned at large-scale North American arenas from January into March of 2024. The opening acts on select dates will be Justin Moore, Chris Janson, and / or Dillon Carmichael. Cody returns to touring later this month across the USA with headlining shows and festival sets.

When do Cody Johnson 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Justin Moore fan club presale password is JMWHISKEY24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cody Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cody Johnson on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Leather isn't out until next month, but so far Cody has released the advanced singles "The Painter," "Work Boots," and "Watching My Old Flame." For more, check out Cody Johnson's Zumic artist page.