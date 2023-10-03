View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cody Johnson Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, and 'Leather' album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 3, 2023

Country artist Cody Johnson added tour dates, in conjunction with his upcoming album, Leather, scheduled for release on November 3.

On the heels of the album release, the new concerts are planned at large-scale North American arenas from January into March of 2024. The opening acts on select dates will be Justin Moore, Chris Janson, and / or Dillon Carmichael. Cody returns to touring later this month across the USA with headlining shows and festival sets.

When do Cody Johnson 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Justin Moore fan club presale password is JMWHISKEY24. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cody Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Cody Johnson at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway Richmond, VA
Oct 14
Cody Johnson, Lauren Alaina, and Jake Worthington at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Greenville Country Music Fest at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Country Thunder Florida at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, FL
Oct 21
Cody Johnson at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 22
Cody Johnson at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Oct 27
Cody Johnson and Chris Janson at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 28
Cody Johnson at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Nov 17
Cody Johnson at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Nov 18
Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, and Drew Parker at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Dec 2
Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, and Drew Parker at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 8
Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, and Drew Parker at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jan 19
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jan 20
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jan 26
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jan 27
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Feb 2
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 9
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Feb 10
Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, and Dillon Carmichael at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Feb 16
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 17
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Mar 16
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
May 30
to
Jun 2
Gulf Coast Jam at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cody Johnson on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Leather isn't out until next month, but so far Cody has released the advanced singles "The Painter," "Work Boots," and "Watching My Old Flame." For more, check out Cody Johnson's Zumic artist page.

1
765
artists
Cody Johnson
genres
Country Country Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Cody Johnson Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 17, 2022
Cody Johnson Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sa...
Tickets Country Modern Country Cody Johnson
2
1958
image for article Cody Johnson Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 9, 2021
Cody Johnson Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Country Modern Country Cody Johnson
2
1925
image for article Miranda Lambert Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 20, 2019
Miranda Lambert Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Country Modern Country Ashley McBryde Caylee Hammack Cody Johnson Elle King LANCO Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Parker McCollum Pistol Annies Randy Rogers Band Tenille Townes
4
3605
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart