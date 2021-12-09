Cody Johnson Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Cody Johnson has added dates to his 2022 tour schedule. He currently has 27 dates on his calendar through July.

Closing out 2021, Cody has one scheduled performance in Las Vegas this week. After a short winter break, the band gets back on the way to you in January with Easton Corbin opening select dates. In addition to the headlining concerts and festival appearances, Johnson will also serve as an opening act for Luke Combs on six shows between May and July.

Cody Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Cody Johnson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

