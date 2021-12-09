View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cody Johnson Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country rock across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 9, 2021

Country artist Cody Johnson has added dates to his 2022 tour schedule. He currently has 27 dates on his calendar through July.

Closing out 2021, Cody has one scheduled performance in Las Vegas this week. After a short winter break, the band gets back on the way to you in January with Easton Corbin opening select dates. In addition to the headlining concerts and festival appearances, Johnson will also serve as an opening act for Luke Combs on six shows between May and July.

Cody Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 21
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK at BB&T Arena
BB&T Arena Newport, KY
Jan 22
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jan 28
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Jan 29
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Feb 3
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 4
Cody Johnson and Easton Corbin
Cody Johnson and Easton Corbin at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 5
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Feb 18
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Feb 19
Cody Johnson and Easton Corbin
Cody Johnson and Easton Corbin at Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center
Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center Nacogdoches, TX
Feb 28
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Mar 18
Cody Johnson and Easton Corbin
Cody Johnson and Easton Corbin at Xtream Arena
Xtream Arena Coralville, IA
Mar 19
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK
Cody Johnson, Easton Corbin, and IAN MUNSICK at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Mar 24
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Mar 25
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Mar 26
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Apr 9
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 21
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jun 4
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jun 16
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 17
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 18
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Country Concert
Country Concert at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 28
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 29
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Jul 30
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
When do Cody Johnson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Cody Johnson on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cody Johnson's Zumic artist page.

2
267
artists
Cody Johnson
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Miranda Lambert Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 20, 2019
Miranda Lambert Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Country Modern Country Ashley McBryde Caylee Hammack Cody Johnson Elle King LANCO Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Parker McCollum Pistol Annies Randy Rogers Band Tenille Townes
3
2907
image for article 2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent with Awesome Atmosphere
February 20, 2019
2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent wit...
Tickets Country Latin Pop Rock Brad Paisley Brooks & Dunn Camila Cabello Cardi B Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson George Strait Houston Rodeo Kacey Musgraves Kane Brown Kings of Leon Luke Bryan Luke Combs Lyle Lovett Old Dominion Panic! At The Disco Prince Royce Robert Earl Keen Santana Tigres del Norte Tim McGraw Turnpike Troubadours Zac Brown Band Zedd
2
3185
Back to top
seating chart