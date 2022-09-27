Cody Johnson Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician Cody Johnson has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Cody Johnson & Friends, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale American venues from January into April. The opening act on select dates will be Randy Houser.

From October into December, Cody heads out on a headlining North American tour. He will also be joining Luke Combs for six concerts in Australia next August.

When do Cody Johnson 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for fan club members begin September 28. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cody Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Cody Johnson on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cody Johnson's Zumic artist page.