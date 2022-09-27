View all results for 'alt'
Cody Johnson Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows, opening for Luke Combs
Published September 27, 2022

Country musician Cody Johnson has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Cody Johnson & Friends, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale American venues from January into April. The opening act on select dates will be Randy Houser.

From October into December, Cody heads out on a headlining North American tour. He will also be joining Luke Combs for six concerts in Australia next August.

When do Cody Johnson 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for fan club members begin September 28. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cody Johnson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 20
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

Cody Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Real Life Amphitheater
Real Life Amphitheater Selma, TX
Oct 15
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Panther Island Pavilion
Panther Island Pavilion Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Oct 22
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Oct 27
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Oct 28
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Oct 29
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
Nov 10
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Nov 11
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at NOW Arena
NOW Arena Hoffman Estates, IL
Nov 12
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Nov 17
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Nov 18
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Nov 19
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 26
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Ford Park Arena
Ford Park Arena Beaumont, Texas
Dec 2
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Dec 3
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 9
Cody Johnson, Randy Houser, and Ashland Craft
Cody Johnson, Randy Houser, and Ashland Craft at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jan 20
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Jan 21
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Jan 27
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Jan 28
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Feb 16
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 17
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Feb 18
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Mar 3
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 4
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Mar 24
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Mar 25
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Apr 14
Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson at Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center Prescott Valley, AZ
May 18
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at War Memorial At Oncenter
War Memorial At Oncenter Syracuse, NY
May 19
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
May 20
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT
May 27
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Jun 15
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Jul 21
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser
Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Aug 9
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Aug 11
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Aug 16
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Aug 19
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Aug 23
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Aug 26
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia

We recommend following Cody Johnson on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cody Johnson's Zumic artist page.

