Coheed and Cambria & The Used Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking outdoor venues across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2021

Coheed and Cambria and The Used have revealed co-headlining 2021 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from August into September, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be up-and-comers weird quirky names: Meet Me @ The Altar or carolesdaughter. These are sure to be high-intensity shows with emotions running high. The last time Coheed and Cambria and The Used toured together was in 2003.

When do Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for fan club and Citi cardmembers begin June 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VAXIS2. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Coheed and Cambria Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Coheed and Cambria All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 27
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 28
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Aug 30
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 31
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Sep 2
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 4
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 5
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 7
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Sep 8
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 11
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Sep 12
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 14
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 15
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Riot Fest 2021
Riot Fest 2021 at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 18
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and Meet Me @ The Altar at The Palladium Outdoors
The Palladium Outdoors Worcester, MA
Sep 21
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and carolesdaughter
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and carolesdaughter at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Sep 22
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and carolesdaughter
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and carolesdaughter at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 24
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and carolesdaughter
Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and carolesdaughter at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Oct 25
to
Oct 29
S.S. Neverender
S.S. Neverender at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States

We recommend following Coheed And Cambria and The Used on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Coheed and Cambria and The Used Zumic artist pages.

