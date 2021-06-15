Coheed and Cambria & The Used Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Coheed and Cambria and The Used have revealed co-headlining 2021 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from August into September, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be up-and-comers weird quirky names: Meet Me @ The Altar or carolesdaughter. These are sure to be high-intensity shows with emotions running high. The last time Coheed and Cambria and The Used toured together was in 2003.

When do Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for fan club and Citi cardmembers begin June 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VAXIS2. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

