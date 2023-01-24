Coheed and Cambria Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Coheed and Cambria have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Neverender: NWFTWM, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues from April into October. The opening act for the new dates will be Deafheaven. According to Coheed and Cambria's social media post, the band will perform the album No World for Tomorrow in full and a heavy portion of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. In May, Coheed will serve as the opening act on a handful of Incubus tour dates.

When do Coheed and Cambria 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 25. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MYHERO5. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

