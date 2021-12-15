Coheed and Cambria Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Coheed and Cambria have planned their first tour dates of 2022, billed as The Great Destroyer — a reference to the band's new song "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)."

The newly announced American concerts are planned in February and March with opening band Sheer Mag. While Coheed usually perform for big audiences at festivals and large-scale venues, the band has chosen to play at smaller and more intimate settings for this tour. At this time, these are the only events Coheed and Cambria have planned on their schedule.

When do Coheed and Cambria 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RISE22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Coheed and Cambria All Tour Dates and Tickets

