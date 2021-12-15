View all results for 'alt'
Coheed and Cambria Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Great Destroyer' shows with Sheer Mag
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2021

Coheed and Cambria have planned their first tour dates of 2022, billed as The Great Destroyer — a reference to the band's new song "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)."

The newly announced American concerts are planned in February and March with opening band Sheer Mag. While Coheed usually perform for big audiences at festivals and large-scale venues, the band has chosen to play at smaller and more intimate settings for this tour. At this time, these are the only events Coheed and Cambria have planned on their schedule.

When do Coheed and Cambria 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RISE22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your prog rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Coheed and Cambria All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Feb 17
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at El Rey Theater Albuquerque
El Rey Theater Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Feb 20
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Feb 22
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 23
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Soundstage at Graceland
Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN
Feb 25
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 26
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 28
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Mar 1
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Mar 2
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 4
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Mar 5
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Mar 6
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Mar 8
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 9
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 11
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 13
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 14
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Mar 15
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Mar 17
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Mar 17
Coheed and Cambria and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria and Sheer Mag at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Mar 18
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Mar 19
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag
Coheed and Cambria, and Sheer Mag at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA

We recommend following Coheed And Cambria on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Coheed and Cambria Zumic artist page.

