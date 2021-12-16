Colbie Caillat Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat has announced her first tour dates for 2022.

The newly announced concerts will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Colbie's debut album, Coco, which launched her career with hits like "Bubbly," "Realize," and "Midnight Bottle." The tour is scheduled for February and March, making stops at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. Fans can expect to hear the entire Coco album, in addition to other songs, as shared on Colbie's social media.

When do Colbie Caillat 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over six months.

