Cold War Kids Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

California rockers Cold War Kids announced 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast from January into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Hovvdy or Joe P. Additional opening bands will be announced at a later date.

Cold War Kids plan to release a new self-titled album on November 3. Watch the music video for the new song "Another Name."

When do Cold War Kids 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cold War Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cold War Kids on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cold War Kids Zumic artist page.