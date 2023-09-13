View all results for 'alt'
Cold War Kids Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 13, 2023

California rockers Cold War Kids announced 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast from January into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Hovvdy or Joe P. Additional opening bands will be announced at a later date.

Cold War Kids plan to release a new self-titled album on November 3. Watch the music video for the new song "Another Name."

When do Cold War Kids 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cold War Kids Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 1
Cold War Kids and Joe P at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 2
Cold War Kids and Joe P at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Cold War Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 31
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 1
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 2
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 3
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 5
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 6
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Feb 8
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Feb 9
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Feb 10
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Feb 13
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Feb 15
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 16
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 17
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Feb 23
Cold War Kids and Joe P at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Feb 24
Cold War Kids and Joe P at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
Cold War Kids and Joe P at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 27
Cold War Kids and Joe P at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 28
Cold War Kids and Joe P at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 1
Cold War Kids and Joe P at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 2
Cold War Kids and Joe P at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 3
Cold War Kids and Joe P at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 5
Cold War Kids and Joe P at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 8
Cold War Kids and Joe P at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 9
Cold War Kids and Hovvdy at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 15
Cold War Kids at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Mar 16
Cold War Kids at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 18
Cold War Kids at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 20
Cold War Kids at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 21
Cold War Kids at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 23
Cold War Kids at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cold War Kids on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cold War Kids Zumic artist page.

