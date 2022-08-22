Coldplay Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Coldplay added 2023 tour dates for Europe, in conjunction with their new album, Music of the Spheres.
As Coldplay wrap up a European tour leg this week, they announced next year they will tour Europe from May into July. According to a post on the band's social media, more dates will be added, so check back here when that information becomes available. They also have an upcoming South American tour scheduled from September into November with H.E.R. or Camila Cabello as opening acts on select dates.
When do Coldplay 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Coldplay All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 23
Hampden Park
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 24
Hampden Park
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Park of the Athletes
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 13
ESTADIO NACIONAL
Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Sep 14
ESTADIO NACIONAL
Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Sep 16
Estadio El Campin
Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Sep 17
Estadio El Campin
Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Sep 20
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Santiago, Chile
Sep 21
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Santiago, Chile
Sep 23
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Santiago, Chile
Sep 24
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Santiago, Chile
Oct 11
Estádio Nilton Santos
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Oct 12
Estádio Nilton Santos
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Oct 15
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 16
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 18
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 19
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 21
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 22
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 25
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 26
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 28
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 29
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 1
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 2
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 4
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 5
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 7
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 8
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
May 17
Estadio Municipal Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
May 24
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 25
Estadio Municipal Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
May 31
Etihad Stadium - Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Etihad Stadium - Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Napoli, Campania, Italy
Jun 25
Hippodrome de San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 26
Hippodrome de San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 1
Letzigrund Stadion
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jul 5
Parken Stadium
København, Denmark
Jul 6
Parken Stadium
København, Denmark
Jul 8
Ullevi Stadium
Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jul 9
Ullevi Stadium
Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jul 15
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 16
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
We recommend following Coldplay on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
Coldplay are also hoping to keep this tour environmentally friendly by applying multiple initiatives which you can read about here.