Coldplay Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Music of the Spheres' world tour continues into July
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2022

Coldplay added 2023 tour dates for Europe, in conjunction with their new album, Music of the Spheres.

As Coldplay wrap up a European tour leg this week, they announced next year they will tour Europe from May into July. According to a post on the band's social media, more dates will be added, so check back here when that information becomes available. They also have an upcoming South American tour scheduled from September into November with H.E.R. or Camila Cabello as opening acts on select dates.

When do Coldplay 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Coldplay All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 23
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 24
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 13
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at ESTADIO NACIONAL
ESTADIO NACIONAL Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Sep 14
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at ESTADIO NACIONAL
ESTADIO NACIONAL Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Sep 16
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at Estadio El Campin
Estadio El Campin Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Sep 17
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at Estadio El Campin
Estadio El Campin Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Sep 20
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile
Sep 21
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile
Sep 23
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile
Sep 24
Coldplay and Camila Cabello
Coldplay and Camila Cabello at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile
Oct 11
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estádio Nilton Santos
Estádio Nilton Santos Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Oct 12
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estádio Nilton Santos
Estádio Nilton Santos Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Oct 15
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 16
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 18
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 19
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 21
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 22
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 25
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 26
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 28
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 29
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 1
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 2
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 5
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 7
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
May 17
Coldplay
Coldplay at Estadio Municipal Coimbra
Estadio Municipal Coimbra Coimbra, Portugal
May 24
Coldplay
Coldplay at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 25
Coldplay
Coldplay at Estadio Municipal Coimbra
Estadio Municipal Coimbra Coimbra, Portugal
May 31
Coldplay
Coldplay at Etihad Stadium - Manchester
Etihad Stadium - Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Coldplay
Coldplay at Etihad Stadium - Manchester
Etihad Stadium - Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Coldplay
Coldplay at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Coldplay
Coldplay at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Diego Armando Maradona Stadium Napoli, Campania, Italy
Jun 25
Coldplay
Coldplay at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 26
Coldplay
Coldplay at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 1
Coldplay
Coldplay at Letzigrund Stadion
Letzigrund Stadion Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jul 5
Coldplay
Coldplay at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 6
Coldplay
Coldplay at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 8
Coldplay
Coldplay at Ullevi Stadium
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jul 9
Coldplay
Coldplay at Ullevi Stadium
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jul 15
Coldplay
Coldplay at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 16
Coldplay
Coldplay at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands

We recommend following Coldplay on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Coldplay are also hoping to keep this tour environmentally friendly by applying multiple initiatives which you can read about here. For more on Coldplay, check out their Zumic artist page.

