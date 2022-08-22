Coldplay Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Coldplay added 2023 tour dates for Europe, in conjunction with their new album, Music of the Spheres.

As Coldplay wrap up a European tour leg this week, they announced next year they will tour Europe from May into July. According to a post on the band's social media, more dates will be added, so check back here when that information becomes available. They also have an upcoming South American tour scheduled from September into November with H.E.R. or Camila Cabello as opening acts on select dates.

When do Coldplay 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Coldplay All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Coldplay on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Coldplay are also hoping to keep this tour environmentally friendly by applying multiple initiatives which you can read about here. For more on Coldplay, check out their Zumic artist page.