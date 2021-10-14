Coldplay Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

With vaccine shots becoming more available worldwide and the dangers of COVID-19 declining for the vaccinated, Coldplay are making big plans next year. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates for the Americas and Europe, in conjunction with their new album, Music of the Spheres, set to be released on October 15.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large outdoor venues from March into August. The first leg begins in Central America from March into April before coming to North America from late April into June. The European leg runs from July into August, before going to Rock In Rio in September. The opening acts on select dates will be H.E.R. or London Grammar. According to a post on the band's social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Coldplay 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on October 17. Presales for Verified Fan begin October 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Coldplay are also hoping to keep this tour environmentally friendly by applying multiple initiatives which you can read about here. For more on Coldplay, check out their Zumic artist page.