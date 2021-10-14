View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Coldplay Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Music of the Spheres' world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 14, 2021

With vaccine shots becoming more available worldwide and the dangers of COVID-19 declining for the vaccinated, Coldplay are making big plans next year. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates for the Americas and Europe, in conjunction with their new album, Music of the Spheres, set to be released on October 15.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large outdoor venues from March into August. The first leg begins in Central America from March into April before coming to North America from late April into June. The European leg runs from July into August, before going to Rock In Rio in September. The opening acts on select dates will be H.E.R. or London Grammar. According to a post on the band's social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Coldplay 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on October 17. Presales for Verified Fan begin October 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Coldplay Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Coldplay All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 22
Coldplay
Coldplay at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jan 15
iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, and more
iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, and more at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 18
Coldplay
Coldplay at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica San José, San José Province, Costa Rica
Mar 22
Coldplay
Coldplay at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic
Mar 25
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio BBVA
Estadio BBVA Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Mar 29
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Explanada Estadio Akron
Explanada Estadio Akron Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Apr 3
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 23
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Levi’s Stadium
Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Apr 26
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
May 3
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 6
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Cotton Bowl Stadium
Cotton Bowl Stadium Dallas, TX
May 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
May 28
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Jun 4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 11
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Jun 14
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jul 2
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 3
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 10
Coldplay and London Grammar
Coldplay and London Grammar at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 12
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 16
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 17
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Aug 5
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at King Baudouin Stadium
King Baudouin Stadium Bruxelles, Belgium
Aug 6
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at King Baudouin Stadium
King Baudouin Stadium Bruxelles, Belgium
Aug 12
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
Coldplay and London Grammar
Coldplay and London Grammar at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Rock in Rio: Coldplay
Rock in Rio: Coldplay at Lisbon, PT
Lisbon, PT Portugal, Europe

We recommend following Coldplay on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Coldplay are also hoping to keep this tour environmentally friendly by applying multiple initiatives which you can read about here. For more on Coldplay, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
700
artists
Coldplay
genres
Electro Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Coldplay
Coldplay
Jun
4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay [YouTube Lyric Video]
July 7, 2017
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers ft Coldplay [YouTub...
Music Electronic House Coldplay The Chainsmokers Lyrics Video New York, NY
1
1210
image for article "Hypnotised" - Coldplay [YouTube Lyric Video]
March 2, 2017
"Hypnotised" - Coldplay [YouTube Lyric Video]
Music Alt Rock Coldplay London, UK Lyrics Video
1
1571
image for article "Live From Spotify London" - Coldplay [Full EP Stream]
December 16, 2016
"Live From Spotify London" - Coldplay [Full EP Stream]
Music Pop Rock Coldplay EP Full Album Stream Live Performance (Audio) London, UK
1
1347
Back to top
seating chart