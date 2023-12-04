View all results for 'alt'
Cole Swindell Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ concerts for country singer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 4, 2023

Cole Swindell added 2024 tour dates, billed as Win The Night.

New shows are set from May into late July at large-scale venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick, Jon Langston, Mackenzie Carpenter, Lily Rose, and / or Restless Road. Cole has previously scheduled headlining concerts in Texas and Florida before then, plus a date opening for Kane Brown in September.

When do Cole Swindell 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Cole Swindell fan club begin December 5. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ROSE. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cole Swindell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 31
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Cole Swindell All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 7
Cole Swindell at The Revaire
The Revaire Houston, TX
Mar 23
Cole Swindell at Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship Palm Harbor, FL
May 16
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Meghan Patrick at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
May 17
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Meghan Patrick at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
May 18
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Meghan Patrick at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Kanata, ON, Canada
May 24
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Jon Langston at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
May 25
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Jon Langston at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 30
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
May 31
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 1
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jun 7
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 8
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter at PNC Pavilion
PNC Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 14
to
Jun 15
Winstock Country Music Festival at Winstock Festival Grounds
Winstock Festival Grounds Winsted, MN
Jun 27
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Lily Rose at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 28
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Lily Rose at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 29
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Lily Rose at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jul 11
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Restless Road at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 12
Cole Swindell and Dylan Scott at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jul 13
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Restless Road at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Jul 19
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Restless Road at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 20
Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Restless Road at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 27
Cole Swindell at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
Buffalo County Fairgrounds Kearney, NE
Aug 1
to
Aug 4
Sunfest Country Music Festival 2024 at Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park
Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 14
Kane Brown, Cole Swindell, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cole Swindell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Cole Swindell's Zumic artist page.

