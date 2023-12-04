Cole Swindell Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cole Swindell added 2024 tour dates, billed as Win The Night.

New shows are set from May into late July at large-scale venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick, Jon Langston, Mackenzie Carpenter, Lily Rose, and / or Restless Road. Cole has previously scheduled headlining concerts in Texas and Florida before then, plus a date opening for Kane Brown in September.

When do Cole Swindell 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Cole Swindell fan club begin December 5. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ROSE. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cole Swindell All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cole Swindell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Cole Swindell's Zumic artist page.