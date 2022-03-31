Collective Soul and Switchfoot Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

For the first time in their careers, Collective Soul and Switchfoot will be touring together. This week, the rock bands announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned North American shows are set from July into September at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. According to a post on Switchfoot's social media, both bands will play a full set of music with Collective Soul getting top billing. Before the joint concerts, Collective Soul return to touring in May with headlining performances and festival appearances. At this time, this is the only run of tour dates Switchfoot have planned on their schedule.

When do Collective Soul and Switchfoot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Collective Soul presale password is SHINE. The Switchfoot presale password is FOOT. The Spotify presale password is SOULFOOT22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Collective Soul All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Collective Soul and Switchfoot, check out their Zumic artist pages.