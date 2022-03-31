View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Collective Soul and Switchfoot Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 31, 2022

For the first time in their careers, Collective Soul and Switchfoot will be touring together. This week, the rock bands announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned North American shows are set from July into September at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. According to a post on Switchfoot's social media, both bands will play a full set of music with Collective Soul getting top billing. Before the joint concerts, Collective Soul return to touring in May with headlining performances and festival appearances. At this time, this is the only run of tour dates Switchfoot have planned on their schedule.

When do Collective Soul and Switchfoot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Collective Soul presale password is SHINE. The Switchfoot presale password is FOOT. The Spotify presale password is SOULFOOT22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Collective Soul Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 3
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 4
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Palladium Times Square
Palladium Times Square New York, NY

Collective Soul All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
to
May 22
Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower Arts & Music Festival at Galatyn Park
Galatyn Park Richardson, TX
May 21
Collective Soul
Collective Soul at JJs Live
JJs Live Fayetteville, AR
May 22
Collective Soul
Collective Soul at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
May 28
Collective Soul
Collective Soul at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
Taste of Fort Collins
Taste of Fort Collins at Washington Park
Washington Park Fort Collins, CO
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Euphonious Festival
Euphonious Festival at Birmingham Zoo
Birmingham Zoo Birmingham, AL
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Taste of Joliet
Taste of Joliet at Joliet Memorial Stadium
Joliet Memorial Stadium Joliet, IL
Jun 25
ZZ Top, Collective Soul and Shaman's Harvest
ZZ Top, Collective Soul and Shaman's Harvest at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 2
to
Jul 9
NATIONAL CHERRY FESTIVAL
NATIONAL CHERRY FESTIVAL at Bay Side Music Stage
Bay Side Music Stage Traverse City, MI
Jul 8
to
Jul 9
Lakefront Music Fest
Lakefront Music Fest at Lakefront Park
Lakefront Park Prior Lake, MN
Jul 15
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jul 16
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Jul 17
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 19
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 20
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jul 22
to
Jul 23
Moondance Rock Music Weekend
Moondance Rock Music Weekend at Moondance Events
Moondance Events Walker, MN
Jul 23
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Fond du Lac County Fair
Fond du Lac County Fair Fond du Lac, WI
Jul 24
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Honeywell Center
Honeywell Center Wabash, IN
Jul 26
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning
New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport
Solberg Airport Whitehouse Station, NJ
Jul 30
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Jul 31
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Aug 2
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 3
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 4
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Palladium Times Square
Palladium Times Square New York, NY
Aug 6
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Indian Ranch
Indian Ranch Webster, MA
Aug 7
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 8
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Jackson County Fairground
Jackson County Fairground Jackson, MI
Aug 13
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Aug 14
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 15
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 17
Britt Music & Arts Festival - Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Britt Music & Arts Festival - Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Britt Pavilion
Britt Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 20
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 21
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 23
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 24
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 26
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
Sunset Station Hotel & Casino Henderson, NV
Aug 27
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Pepsi Amphitheatre at Fort Tuthill
Pepsi Amphitheatre at Fort Tuthill Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 5
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at The Amp at Dant Crossing
The Amp at Dant Crossing New Haven, KY
Sep 7
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Sep 9
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Riviera Theater - Charleston
Riviera Theater - Charleston Charleston, SC
Sep 10
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 11
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Sep 13
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Sep 14
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Sep 16
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 17
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, Florida
Sep 20
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Sep 23
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 24
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Collective Soul and Switchfoot at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Collective Soul and Switchfoot, check out their Zumic artist pages.

2
181
artists
Collective Soul Switchfoot
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Collective Soul
Collective Soul
Aug
3
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug
4
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Palladium Times Square New York, NY
image for artist Switchfoot
Switchfoot
Aug
3
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug
4
Collective Soul and Switchfoot
Palladium Times Square New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 26, 2018
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Pre...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock 3 Doors Down Collective Soul Soul Asylum
4
1871
image for article Lifehouse & Switchfoot Set 2017 Tour Dates with Brynn Elliott: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 3, 2017
Lifehouse & Switchfoot Set 2017 Tour Dates with Brynn Elliott: Ti...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Lifehouse Switchfoot Asbury Park, NJ Baltimore, MD Boston, MA Cedar Rapids, IA Cincinnati, OH Columbus, OH Denver, CO Greensboro, NC Hampton Beach, NH Highland Park, IL Houston, TX Huber Heights, OH Indianapolis, IN Jacksonville, FL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Nashville, TN New York, NY Orlando, FL Philadelphia, PA Portland, ME Rochester Hills, MI San Francisco, CA Springfield, MO Texas Toronto, ON Vienna, VA Williamsburg, VA Brynn Elliott
1
1174
image for article Goo Goo Dolls Plan 2016 Tour Dates with Collective Soul and Tribe Society: Ticket Presales Underway
February 23, 2016
Goo Goo Dolls Plan 2016 Tour Dates with Collective Soul and Tribe...
Tickets Alt Rock Collective Soul Goo Goo Dolls
1
1396
Back to top
seating chart