Collective Soul and Switchfoot Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

For the first time in their careers, Collective Soul and Switchfoot will be touring together. This week, the rock bands announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.
The newly planned North American shows are set from July into September at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. According to a post on Switchfoot's social media, both bands will play a full set of music with Collective Soul getting top billing. Before the joint concerts, Collective Soul return to touring in May with headlining performances and festival appearances. At this time, this is the only run of tour dates Switchfoot have planned on their schedule.
When do Collective Soul and Switchfoot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Collective Soul presale password is SHINE. The Switchfoot presale password is FOOT. The Spotify presale password is SOULFOOT22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Collective Soul Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 3
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 4
Palladium Times Square
New York, NY
Collective Soul All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 20
to
May 22
Galatyn Park
Richardson, TX
May 21
JJs Live
Fayetteville, AR
May 28
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
Washington Park
Fort Collins, CO
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Birmingham Zoo
Birmingham, AL
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Joliet Memorial Stadium
Joliet, IL
Jun 25
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 2
to
Jul 9
Bay Side Music Stage
Traverse City, MI
Jul 8
to
Jul 9
Lakefront Park
Prior Lake, MN
Jul 15
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Jul 16
Harrah's Hotel Casino
Council Bluffs, IA
Jul 17
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 19
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jul 22
to
Jul 23
Moondance Events
Walker, MN
Jul 23
Fond du Lac County Fair
Fond du Lac, WI
Jul 24
Honeywell Center
Wabash, IN
Jul 26
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Solberg Airport
Whitehouse Station, NJ
Jul 30
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Grantville, PA
Jul 31
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Aug 2
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Aug 3
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 4
Palladium Times Square
New York, NY
Aug 8
Jackson County Fairground
Jackson, MI
Aug 13
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
Aug 14
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 15
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Aug 17
Britt Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Aug 20
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Aug 21
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Aug 23
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Aug 24
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Aug 26
Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
Henderson, NV
Aug 27
Pepsi Amphitheatre at Fort Tuthill
Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 5
The Amp at Dant Crossing
New Haven, KY
Sep 7
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Cary, NC
Sep 9
Riviera Theater - Charleston
Charleston, SC
Sep 10
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Sep 11
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Sep 13
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 14
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Sep 16
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Sep 17
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Pompano Beach, Florida
Sep 20
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Sep 23
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Sep 24
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more on Collective Soul and Switchfoot, check out their Zumic artist pages.