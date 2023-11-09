Colter Wall Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Colter Wall added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, Little Songs.

New concerts are planned at western USA venues in January and February. Before then, the Canadian-born-and-raised Colter has a handful of headlining shows in Texas and Oklahoma with opener Red Shahan.

When do Colter Wall 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

