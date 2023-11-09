View all results for 'alt'
Colter Wall Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Riding the southern and western USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2023

Colter Wall added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, Little Songs.

New concerts are planned at western USA venues in January and February. Before then, the Canadian-born-and-raised Colter has a handful of headlining shows in Texas and Oklahoma with opener Red Shahan.

When do Colter Wall 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Colter Wall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 6
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Dec 7
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Dec 9
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Jan 11
Colter Wall at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jan 12
Colter Wall at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jan 16
Colter Wall at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Jan 19
Colter Wall at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Jan 20
Colter Wall at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Jan 21
Colter Wall at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Feb 14
Colter Wall at Comerica Theatre
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 16
Colter Wall at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Feb 17
Colter Wall at Harrah's Resort SoCal
Harrah's Resort SoCal Funner, CA
Feb 19
Colter Wall at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Feb 20
Colter Wall at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
Feb 23
Colter Wall at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Feb 24
Colter Wall at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Apr 20
Apr 21
Two Step Inn at San Gabriel Park
San Gabriel Park Georgetown, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Colter Wall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Colter Wall's Zumic artist page.

