Colter Wall Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

October and December shows
by Francesco Marano

Published August 7, 2023

Country artist Colter Wall announced 2023 tour dates, with promo material using the artwork from his latest album, Little Songs.

The new concerts are scheduled in October and December at North American venues. The opening act for all the new dates will be Red Shahan.

When do Colter Wall 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales for Artist begin August 9. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Colter Wall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Newport Music Hall
Cancelled
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Oct 11
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 13
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Oct 14
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 15
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 18
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Oct 20
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 21
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 6
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Dec 7
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Dec 9
Colter Wall and Red Shahan at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK

For the most up-to-date information, follow Colter Wall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Colter Wall's Zumic artist page.

