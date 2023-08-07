Colter Wall Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Colter Wall announced 2023 tour dates, with promo material using the artwork from his latest album, Little Songs.

The new concerts are scheduled in October and December at North American venues. The opening act for all the new dates will be Red Shahan.

When do Colter Wall 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales for Artist begin August 9. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Colter Wall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

