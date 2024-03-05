Conan Gray Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Conan Gray announced 2024 tour dates ahead of his upcoming album, Found Heaven. The LP is scheduled for release on April 5.

New concerts are planned at major venues across Australia, North America, and Europe from July into mid-November. Opening acts on select dates will be Maisie Peters or Between Friends. Twenty-seven shows are scheduled at this time.

When do Conan Gray 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Verizon Up and American Express cardmember. Artist, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Conan will release a new song on March 8 titled "Alley Rose." For more, check out Conan Gray's Zumic artist page.