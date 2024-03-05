View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Conan Gray Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows around the world, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 5, 2024

Conan Gray announced 2024 tour dates ahead of his upcoming album, Found Heaven. The LP is scheduled for release on April 5.

New concerts are planned at major venues across Australia, North America, and Europe from July into mid-November. Opening acts on select dates will be Maisie Peters or Between Friends. Twenty-seven shows are scheduled at this time.

When do Conan Gray 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Verizon Up and American Express cardmember. Artist, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Conan Gray Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 30
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Conan Gray All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 11
Conan Gray at John Cain Arena
John Cain Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 13
Conan Gray at The Fortitude Music Hall
The Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jul 17
Conan Gray at ICC Sydney
ICC Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jul 19
Spin Off Festival - Conan Gray at Adelaide, AU
Adelaide, AU
Sep 19
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 21
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 23
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 30
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 1
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 4
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 6
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 11
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 15
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Oct 17
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 20
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 23
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 25
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 26
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Nov 2
Conan Gray and Between Friends at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Nov 4
Conan Gray and Between Friends at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 5
Conan Gray and Between Friends at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Nov 7
Conan Gray and Between Friends at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Conan Gray and Between Friends at OVO Arena Wembley
OVO Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Conan Gray on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Conan will release a new song on March 8 titled "Alley Rose." For more, check out Conan Gray's Zumic artist page.

1
1016
artists
Conan Gray
genres
Indie Pop Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Conan Gray
Conan Gray
Sep
30
Conan Gray and Maisie Peters
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart