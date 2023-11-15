Conor Oberst Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Conor Oberst announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as Conor Oberst and friends, "Each week he will present a special show with a discography-spanning set-list, surprise guests, and a rotating backing band," according to a post on social media.

Eight concerts are planned, with four at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles during March and another four at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City during April. In recent years, Conor reunited with Bright Eyes for extensive touring and special "Companion" album releases. This will be the most dates he has done as a "solo" artist since 2019.

When do Conor Oberst 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Conor Oberst All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Conor Oberst on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Conor Oberst's Zumic artist page.