Corb Lund Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Corb Lund added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his album — El Viejo — scheduled for release on February 23.

The Alberta born-and-bred country artist from southern Alberta will be playing concerts across Canada during the month of March. The opening act for the new dates will be 49 Winchester. Corb is currently on a tour of North America, which extends into mid-December.

Corb Lund All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Corb Lund 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Corb Lund on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Corb Lund's Zumic artist page.