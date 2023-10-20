View all results for 'alt'
Corb Lund Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows across the USA; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2023

This week, Corb Lund added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his album — El Viejo — scheduled for release on February 23.

The Alberta born-and-bred country artist from southern Alberta will be playing concerts across Canada during the month of March. The opening act for the new dates will be 49 Winchester. Corb is currently on a tour of North America, which extends into mid-December.

Corb Lund All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 21
Taos Muncy Invitational 2023 - Corb Lund at Southwest Event Center
Southwest Event Center Los Lunas, NM
Oct 24
Corb Lund at Revival House
Revival House Stratford, ON, Canada
Oct 25
Corb Lund at Market Hall Performing Arts Centre
Market Hall Performing Arts Centre Peterborough, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Corb Lund at Meteor
Meteor Windsor, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Corb Lund at Magic Bag
Magic Bag Ferndale, MI
Nov 2
Corb Lund at Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill
Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 3
Corb Lund at Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill
Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 4
Corb Lund at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Nov 5
Corb Lund at Woodlands Tavern
Woodlands Tavern Columbus, OH
Nov 7
Corb Lund at Impact Fuel Room
Impact Fuel Room Libertyville, IL
Nov 8
Corb Lund at Hobart Art Theater
Hobart Art Theater Hobart, IN
Nov 9
Corb Lund at Danenberger Family Vineyards
Danenberger Family Vineyards New Berlin, IL
Nov 10
Corb Lund at Revival Music Hall
Revival Music Hall Peoria, IL
Nov 11
Corb Lund at The Golden Record
The Golden Record St. Louis, MO
Nov 12
Corb Lund at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Nov 14
Corb Lund and Branson Anderson at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 15
Corb Lund at Mercury Lounge - OK
Mercury Lounge - OK Tulsa, OK
Nov 16
Corb Lund at Mercury Lounge - OK
Mercury Lounge - OK Tulsa, OK
Nov 17
Corb Lund and Branson Anderson at Stickyz Rock N' Roll Chicken Shack
Stickyz Rock N' Roll Chicken Shack Little Rock, AR
Nov 18
Corb Lund and Branson Anderson at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ Dallas, TX
Nov 19
Corb Lund and Branson Anderson at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Nov 21
Corb Lund and Branson Anderson at Sam's Burger Joint
Sam's Burger Joint San Antonio, TX
Nov 22
Corb Lund and Branson Anderson at Sagebrush
Sagebrush Austin, TX
Dec 9
Corb Lund at The Space Las Vegas
The Space Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 14
Corb Lund at The Space at 100 Taylor
The Space at 100 Taylor Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 6
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC, Canada
Mar 7
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 10
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 11
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 13
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Mar 14
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
Mar 16
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at Algonquin College Commons Theatre
Algonquin College Commons Theatre Nepean, ON, Canada
Mar 17
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Mar 20
Corb Lund and 49 Winchester at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
When do Corb Lund 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Corb Lund on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Corb Lund's Zumic artist page.

artists
Corb Lund
genres
Alt Country Bluegrass Country Folk Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Corb Lund
Corb Lund
