View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Corey Taylor Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2023

Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor announced 2024 solo tour dates in conjunction with his new album, CMF2.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues in North America in February and March. The opening acts for all the new dates will be Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth. In June, Corey has solo tour shows and festival performances in Europe. In related news, Slipknot recently announced a European tour to close out 2024.

When do Corey Taylor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are now underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CMF2. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Corey Taylor Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 6
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Corey Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 4
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 6
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Feb 7
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 9
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 10
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 13
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 14
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 16
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at North Star Mohican Casino Resort
North Star Mohican Casino Resort Bowler, WI
Feb 17
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 18
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb 20
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 21
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 23
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 24
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 26
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 27
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 29
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 2
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Mar 3
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Jun 3
Corey Taylor at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 5
Corey Taylor at Barba Negra Track
Barba Negra Track Budapest, Hungary
Jun 6
Corey Taylor at Culture Factory
Culture Factory Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 10
Corey Taylor at RuhrCongress Bochum
RuhrCongress Bochum Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Rock For People 2024 at Festivalpark - Czechia
Festivalpark - Czechia Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival 2024 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Corey Taylor at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Copenhell Festival 2024 at Copenhell Festival
Copenhell Festival Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 20
to
Jun 24
Summerside Festival 2024 at Beside The Airfield Grenchen
Beside The Airfield Grenchen Grenchen, SO, Switzerland
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jul 2
Corey Taylor at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow Corey Taylor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Corey Taylor's Zumic artist page.

1
249
artists
Corey Taylor
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor
Feb
6
Corey Taylor, Des Rocs, and Jigsaw Youth
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Corey Taylor Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2023
Corey Taylor Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Hard Rock Rock Corey Taylor
1
1156
image for article "3 Knives" & "The Hunt" ft Corey Taylor - Code Orange [YouTube Audio Singles
June 21, 2018
""3 Knives" & "The Hunt""
Code Orange (YouTube)
Music Metal Rock Code Orange Corey Taylor Audio Single
3
1393
image for article "The Serenity of Suffering" - Korn [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
October 21, 2016
"The Serenity of Suffering" - Korn [Full Album Stream + Zumic Rev...
Music Metal Corey Taylor Korn LP Bakersfield, CA Full Album Stream
1
1386
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart