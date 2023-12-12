Corey Taylor Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor announced 2024 solo tour dates in conjunction with his new album, CMF2.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues in North America in February and March. The opening acts for all the new dates will be Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth. In June, Corey has solo tour shows and festival performances in Europe. In related news, Slipknot recently announced a European tour to close out 2024.

When do Corey Taylor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are now underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CMF2. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Corey Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Corey Taylor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Corey Taylor's Zumic artist page.