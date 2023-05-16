View all results for 'alt'
Corey Taylor Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour, festivals, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023

Corey Taylor has announced 2023 tour dates.

Newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and / or Luna Aura. Previously, Corey announced festival performances at Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. Additionally, he has over 20 concerts scheduled ahead with his other band, Slipknot.

Taylor also plans to release a new album on September 15 titled CMF2. Watch the music video for the new song "Beyond."

When do Corey Taylor 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CMF2. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Corey Taylor Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Corey Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 27
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Aug 28
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 30
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Aug 31
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 2
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Sep 5
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 7
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 9
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 12
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 13
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Oxymorrons at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 15
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 16
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 18
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sep 19
Corey Taylor and Luna Aura at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 21
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 24
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 25
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 27
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Sep 28
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 29
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at The Dollar Loan Center
The Dollar Loan Center Henderson, NV
Oct 1
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 3
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 5
Corey Taylor, Wargasm, and Luna Aura at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Corey Taylor on social media and sign up for text alerts (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Corey Taylor's Zumic artist page.

