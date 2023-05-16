Corey Taylor Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Corey Taylor has announced 2023 tour dates.

Newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and / or Luna Aura. Previously, Corey announced festival performances at Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. Additionally, he has over 20 concerts scheduled ahead with his other band, Slipknot.

Taylor also plans to release a new album on September 15 titled CMF2. Watch the music video for the new song "Beyond."

When do Corey Taylor 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CMF2. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Corey Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Corey Taylor on social media and sign up for text alerts (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

