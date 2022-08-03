Cory Wong Sets 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Galen Higgins

This week, Cory Wong announced details for 2022 and 2023 headlining tour dates in conjunction with his funky new album, Power Station.

One of the busiest musicians on the scene — with a steady stream of new music releases, many collaborations, and Wong Notes Podcast — Cory currently has 30+ shows booked from August into March with presales currently happening for a big batch of newly announced concerts. The opening acts on select dates will be Sierra Hull, Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe), Victor Wooten, and / or Trousdale. See the ticket links for the exact lineup.

According to a post on Cory's social media, he will perform two sets for these concert events. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. In the coming months, Cory also has festival performances and a couple of opening gigs for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

When do Cory Wong 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packsages and fan club members. American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is powerstation. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cory Wong All Tour Dates and Tickets

