Cory Wong Sets 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, opening for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2022
Photo Credit: Galen Higgins

This week, Cory Wong announced details for 2022 and 2023 headlining tour dates in conjunction with his funky new album, Power Station.

One of the busiest musicians on the scene — with a steady stream of new music releases, many collaborations, and Wong Notes Podcast — Cory currently has 30+ shows booked from August into March with presales currently happening for a big batch of newly announced concerts. The opening acts on select dates will be Sierra Hull, Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe), Victor Wooten, and / or Trousdale. See the ticket links for the exact lineup.

According to a post on Cory's social media, he will perform two sets for these concert events. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. In the coming months, Cory also has festival performances and a couple of opening gigs for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

When do Cory Wong 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packsages and fan club members. American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is powerstation. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cory Wong Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 23
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Cory Wong All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
to
Aug 15
Telluride Jazz Festival
Telluride Jazz Festival at Town Park Telluride
Town Park Telluride Telluride, CO
Aug 18
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Cory Wong
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Cory Wong at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 19
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Cory Wong
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Cory Wong at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Disc Golf Pro Tour - Cory Wong
Disc Golf Pro Tour - Cory Wong at Pickard Park
Pickard Park Indianola, IA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Sacred Rose
Sacred Rose at SeatGeek Stadium
SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL
Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Disc Golf Pro Tour - Cory Wong
Disc Golf Pro Tour - Cory Wong at Smugglers' Notch Disc Golf Center
Smugglers' Notch Disc Golf Center Cambridge, VT
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival
Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival at Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Sep 28
to
Oct 3
Hillberry Music Festival
Hillberry Music Festival at The Farm Campground & Events
The Farm Campground & Events Eureka Springs, AR
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Devils Backbone Hoopla
Devils Backbone Hoopla at Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows Roseland, VA
Oct 15
Cory Wong
Cory Wong at Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC North Carolina, United States
Nov 2
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Nov 4
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 5
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Nov 6
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn (Two Shows - 5 & 9)
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn (Two Shows - 5 & 9) at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Nov 7
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Nov 9
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 10
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 12
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 14
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Nov 15
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 17
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 18
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Nov 19
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn
Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Robbie Wulfsohn at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Jan 3
to
Jan 7
G4 Experience: Joe Satriani, Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse, Alex Skolnick, Andy James, Cory Wong, Eric Gales, John 5, Mateus Asato, Nili Brosh
G4 Experience: Joe Satriani, Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse, Alex Skolnick, Andy James, Cory Wong, Eric Gales, John 5, Mateus Asato, Nili Brosh at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa
Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa Henderson, NV
Feb 16
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 17
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 18
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Feb 19
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 21
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 22
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 23
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Feb 24
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 27
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 1
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 4
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale
Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, and Trousdale at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

We recommend following Cory Wong on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cory Wong's Zumic artist page.

