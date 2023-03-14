View all results for 'alt'
Counting Crows Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

65+ concerts for veteran rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2023

Counting Crows have added 2023 summer tour dates to their schedule billed as Banshee Season.

The newly set concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North American from June into September. The opening act for the new shows will be fellow rockers Dashboard Confessional. Later this month, Counting Crows and Frank Turner will tour through New Zealand and Australia. In April, the Crows have a pair of headlining concerts in South Africa.

When do Counting Crows 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Counting Crows presale password is CCROWS23. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Counting Crows Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 6
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 8
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Counting Crows All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 23
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Christchurch Town Hall
Christchurch Town Hall Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Mar 25
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 27
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Michael Fowler Centre
Michael Fowler Centre Wellington, New Zealand
Mar 30
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Hindley St Music Hall
Hindley St Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
Apr 1
Bluesfest Perth
Bluesfest Perth at Nikola Estate Winery
Nikola Estate Winery Middle Swan, WA, Australia
Apr 4
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 6
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Hamer Hall
Hamer Hall Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 9
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Apr 11
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Apr 14
Counting Crows
Counting Crows at SunBet Arena
SunBet Arena Pretoria, GP, South Africa
Apr 16
Counting Crows
Counting Crows at Grand Arena
Grand Arena Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Jun 13
Counting Crows
Counting Crows at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Jun 17
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Jun 18
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend
PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Jun 23
Ravinia Festival - Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Ravinia Festival - Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Highland Park
Highland Park Highland Park, IL
Jun 24
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 26
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp
UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp Carnot-Moon, PA
Jun 28
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Jun 29
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jul 1
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 2
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jul 5
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 6
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 8
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 9
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 12
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 14
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 15
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 18
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Jul 19
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 21
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Jul 22
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 25
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Jul 26
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at The Meadow Event Park
The Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Jul 28
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 29
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 1
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 2
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Aug 4
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena
FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena Fort Myers, FL
Aug 5
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Aug 8
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 8
Counting Crows
Counting Crows at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Cancelled
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Aug 9
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 11
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 12
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Sand Mountain Amphitheater
Sand Mountain Amphitheater Albertville, AL
Aug 14
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Aug 19
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Aug 22
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Aug 23
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 25
Counting Crows
Counting Crows at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Aug 26
Counting Crows
Counting Crows at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 30
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Aug 31
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 2
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at Pearl Theater
Pearl Theater Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Counting Crows and Frank Turner
Counting Crows and Frank Turner at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 6
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 8
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Sep 10
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 13
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Sep 14
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 19
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 21
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 22
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 25
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Counting Crows on social media and signing up for the Counting Crows' email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Counting Crows Zumic artist page.

