Counting Crows Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Counting Crows have added 2023 summer tour dates to their schedule billed as Banshee Season.

The newly set concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North American from June into September. The opening act for the new shows will be fellow rockers Dashboard Confessional. Later this month, Counting Crows and Frank Turner will tour through New Zealand and Australia. In April, the Crows have a pair of headlining concerts in South Africa.

When do Counting Crows 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Counting Crows presale password is CCROWS23. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Counting Crows All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Counting Crows on social media and signing up for the Counting Crows' email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Counting Crows Zumic artist page.