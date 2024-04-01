Counting Crows Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Counting Crows added 2024 summer tour dates to their schedule.
Seven new July and August shows are planned in New York, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Iowa, and California. After a festival performance in June, Counting Crows head out on a North American tour opening for Santana that extends into September.
When do Counting Crows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is CROWS. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jul 11
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
New York, NY
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
The Red Mile
Lexington, KY
Jun 14
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jun 18
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Jun 20
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 21
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 23
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jun 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 29
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 9
Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo, NY
Jul 11
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
New York, NY
Jul 13
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Jul 14
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Jul 16
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Essex, VT
Jul 18
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 23
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 24
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jul 26
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 29
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 2
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Aug 15
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 17
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Aug 18
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 21
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 25
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 27
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 30
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 31
OC Fair & Event Center
Costa Mesa, CA
Sep 2
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
