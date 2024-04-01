Counting Crows Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Counting Crows added 2024 summer tour dates to their schedule.

Seven new July and August shows are planned in New York, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Iowa, and California. After a festival performance in June, Counting Crows head out on a North American tour opening for Santana that extends into September.

When do Counting Crows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CROWS. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Counting Crows All Tour Dates and Tickets

