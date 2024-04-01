View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Counting Crows Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Santana
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 1, 2024

Veteran rockers Counting Crows added 2024 summer tour dates to their schedule.

Seven new July and August shows are planned in New York, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Iowa, and California. After a festival performance in June, Counting Crows head out on a North American tour opening for Santana that extends into September.

When do Counting Crows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CROWS. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Counting Crows All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Railbird Music Festival at The Red Mile
The Red Mile Lexington, KY
Jun 14
Santana and Counting Crows at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 16
Santana and Counting Crows at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 18
Santana and Counting Crows at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Jun 20
Santana and Counting Crows at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 23
Santana and Counting Crows at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Santana and Counting Crows at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 26
Santana and Counting Crows at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Santana and Counting Crows at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 29
Santana and Counting Crows at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Jul 9
Counting Crows at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Jul 11
Counting Crows at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Jul 13
Counting Crows at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 14
Counting Crows at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jul 16
Counting Crows at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo Essex, VT
Jul 18
Santana and Counting Crows at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 19
Santana and Counting Crows at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 23
Santana and Counting Crows at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 24
Santana and Counting Crows at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 26
Santana and Counting Crows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27
Santana and Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 29
Santana and Counting Crows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Santana and Counting Crows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 2
Counting Crows at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Aug 15
Santana and Counting Crows at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 17
Santana and Counting Crows at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 18
Santana and Counting Crows at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
Santana and Counting Crows at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 25
Santana and Counting Crows at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 27
Santana and Counting Crows at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 28
Santana and Counting Crows at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 30
Santana and Counting Crows at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 31
Counting Crows at OC Fair & Event Center
OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa, CA
Sep 2
Santana and Counting Crows at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27
to
Sep 29
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD

For the most up-to-date information, follow Counting Crows on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Counting Crows Zumic artist page.

