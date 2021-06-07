Counting Crows Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock stalwarts Counting Crows have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Butter Miracle. Last month the band released an EP called Butter Miracle Suite One, featuring four songs including the instant road classic "Elevator Boots."

The newly announced concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues from August into October. Joining the bill on all dates as the opening lineup will be Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich. Counting Crows will also headline the BeachLife Festival in California.

When do Counting Crows 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for VIP and Counting Crows fan club members begin June 8. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is BUTTER. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Counting Crows All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Counting Crows on social media and signing up for the Counting Crows' email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Counting Crows Zumic artist page.