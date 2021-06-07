View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Counting Crows Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Butter Miracle' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2021

Rock stalwarts Counting Crows have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Butter Miracle. Last month the band released an EP called Butter Miracle Suite One, featuring four songs including the instant road classic "Elevator Boots."

The newly announced concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues from August into October. Joining the bill on all dates as the opening lineup will be Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich. Counting Crows will also headline the BeachLife Festival in California.

When do Counting Crows 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for VIP and Counting Crows fan club members begin June 8. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is BUTTER. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Counting Crows Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 5
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Counting Crows All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 7
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 8
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 10
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Aug 12
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 14
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 15
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Aug 17
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 19
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 21
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 24
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 26
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Aug 28
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 29
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 31
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 3
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 4
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 6
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards
Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards Murphys, CA
Sep 8
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 12
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 15
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 17
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 18
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 20
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Saenger Theatre - New Orleans
Saenger Theatre - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 23
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 24
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Sep 28
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum
White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Sep 29
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 1
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Oct 2
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Oct 5
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

We recommend following Counting Crows on social media and signing up for the Counting Crows' email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Counting Crows Zumic artist page.

2
570
artists
Counting Crows
genres
Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Counting Crows
Counting Crows
Oct
5
Counting Crows, Frank Turner, Seán Barna, and Matt Sucich
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2019
Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Americana Classic Country Country Folk Rock Modern Country Alison Krauss Bonnie Raitt Casey Donahew Band Colter Wall Counting Crows Dawes Hayes Carll Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Old Crow Medicine Show Outlaw Music Festival Particle Kid Phil Lesh Steve Earle The Avett Brothers The Revivalists Willie Nelson
3
3415
image for article Counting Crows and Live Plan 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 2, 2018
Counting Crows and Live Plan 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock Counting Crows
3
3582
image for article Counting Crows 2015 Tour Dates with Citizen Cope & Hollis Brown Announced: Ticket Pre-Sale Code Info Available
April 14, 2015
Counting Crows 2015 Tour Dates with Citizen Cope & Hollis Brown A...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Rock Pop Rock Rock Citizen Cope Counting Crows Hollis Brown Allen, TX Atlantic City, NJ Austin, TX Baltimore, MD Bethlehem, PA Boston, MA Charleston, SC Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Clearwater, FL Columbus, OH Concord, CA Del Mar, CA Detroit, MI Eugene, OR Holmdel, NJ Houston, TX Huber Heights, OH Huntington, NY Irvine, CA Las Vegas, NV Lewiston, NY Miami, FL Minneapolis, MN Morrison, CO New York, NY Oklahoma City, OK Phoenix, AZ Pittsburgh, PA Portland, ME Raleigh, NC Saint Augustine Santa Barbara, CA Santa Fe, NM Saratoga Springs, NY Seattle, WA Uncasville, CT Vienna, VA
2
1126
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart