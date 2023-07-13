Courtney Barnett Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at intimate music venues in the USA this October and November. These new dates are in conjunction with her upcoming album, End Of The Day, which is a reworked version of the instrumental score to the 2021 documentary film Anonymous Club about Barnett. According to a post on Courtney's social media, "The first half of the show will be instrumental, and the second half will be a solo selection of songs from the back catalogue."

Next year, Courtney will take part in My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday festival in Mexico before opening up for the Foo Fighters' UK shows in June.

When do Courtney Barnett 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ENDOFTHEDAY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Courtney Barnett on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

End Of The Day is scheduled for release on September 8. For more, check out Courtney Barnett's Zumic artist page.