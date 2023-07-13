View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Courtney Barnett Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'End Of The Day' shows, opening for Foo Fighters
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2023

Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at intimate music venues in the USA this October and November. These new dates are in conjunction with her upcoming album, End Of The Day, which is a reworked version of the instrumental score to the 2021 documentary film Anonymous Club about Barnett. According to a post on Courtney's social media, "The first half of the show will be instrumental, and the second half will be a solo selection of songs from the back catalogue."

Next year, Courtney will take part in My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday festival in Mexico before opening up for the Foo Fighters' UK shows in June.

When do Courtney Barnett 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ENDOFTHEDAY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 12
Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust
National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY
Oct 13
Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust
National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY

Courtney Barnett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 11
Courtney Barnett at The Stone Church
The Stone Church Brattleboro, VT
Oct 12
Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust
National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY
Oct 13
Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust
National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Courtney Barnett at First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 15
Courtney Barnett at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Nov 2
Courtney Barnett at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Nov 3
Courtney Barnett at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
Courtney Barnett at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA
Feb 3
Courtney Barnett at The Met Philadelphia
Cancelled
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 4
to
Apr 8
One Big Holiday at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
Jun 15
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Chroma at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Honeyblood at Hampden Park National Stadium
Hampden Park National Stadium Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk at London Stadium
London Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk at Villa Park
Villa Park Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Courtney Barnett on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

End Of The Day is scheduled for release on September 8. For more, check out Courtney Barnett's Zumic artist page.

1
143
artists
Courtney Barnett
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett
Oct
12
Courtney Barnett
National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY
Oct 13
to
Oct 13
Courtney Barnett
National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Courtney Barnett Sets 'Here And There' 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 24, 2022
Courtney Barnett Sets 'Here And There' 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Garage Rock Indie Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett
2
1235
image for article Courtney Barnett Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 18, 2021
Courtney Barnett Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Garage Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett
2
1359
image for article Courtney Barnett Reveals 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 4, 2019
Courtney Barnett Reveals 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Garage Rock Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett Hachiku
1
1161
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart