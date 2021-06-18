Courtney Barnett Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-guitarist extraordinaire Courtney Barnett has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced dates for 2021 are scheduled in November and December, focusing primarily on the West Coast. The tour picks back up in January with stops in the south and along the East Coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, or Shamir. Next month, Courtney plans to tour multiple cities in New Zealand.

When do Courtney Barnett 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712 and 412800 for the Citi presale, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Courtney Barnett All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Courtney Barnett on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Courtney Barnett's Zumic artist page.