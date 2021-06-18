Courtney Barnett Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-guitarist extraordinaire Courtney Barnett has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates for North America.
The newly announced dates for 2021 are scheduled in November and December, focusing primarily on the West Coast. The tour picks back up in January with stops in the south and along the East Coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, or Shamir. Next month, Courtney plans to tour multiple cities in New Zealand.
When do Courtney Barnett 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712 and 412800 for the Citi presale, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Courtney Barnett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 5
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Courtney Barnett All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 8
The Cabana
Napier, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Jul 9
San Francisco Bath House
Wellington, NZ, New Zealand
Jul 10
San Francisco Bath House
Wellington, NZ, New Zealand
Jul 11
San Francisco Bath House
Wellington, NZ, New Zealand
Jul 14
The Boathouse
Nelson, New Zealand
Jul 15
Cassels Blue Smoke
Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jul 16
Cassels Blue Smoke
Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jul 17
Glenroy Auditorium
Dunedin, OTA, New Zealand
Jul 18
Sherwood, Questions
Queenstown, Otago, New Zealand
Jul 21
Leigh Sawmill
Leigh, Auckland, New Zealand
Jul 22
Totara Street
Tauranga, Bay Of Plenty, New Zealand
Jul 23
Clarence St Theatre
Hamilton, Waikato, New Zealand
Jul 24
Raglan Club
Raglan, Waikato, New Zealand
Jul 25
Auckland Town Hall
Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 29
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Dec 2
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 4
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 5
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Dec 10
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 12
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Dec 14
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Dec 15
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 22
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Jan 23
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jan 25
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jan 26
EXPRESS LIVE!
Columbus, OH
Jan 28
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jan 29
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jan 31
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Feb 3
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Feb 4
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 5
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Feb 8
Boch Center - Wang Theater
Boston, Massachusetts
Feb 10
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Feb 11
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 12
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
We recommend following Courtney Barnett on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
