Courtney Barnett Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' New Zealand & America
Published June 18, 2021

Singer-songwriter-guitarist extraordinaire Courtney Barnett has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced dates for 2021 are scheduled in November and December, focusing primarily on the West Coast. The tour picks back up in January with stops in the south and along the East Coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, or Shamir. Next month, Courtney plans to tour multiple cities in New Zealand.

When do Courtney Barnett 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712 and 412800 for the Citi presale, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 5
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Courtney Barnett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 8
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at The Cabana
The Cabana Napier, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Jul 9
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at San Francisco Bath House
San Francisco Bath House Wellington, NZ, New Zealand
Jul 10
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at San Francisco Bath House
San Francisco Bath House Wellington, NZ, New Zealand
Jul 11
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at San Francisco Bath House
San Francisco Bath House Wellington, NZ, New Zealand
Jul 14
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at The Boathouse
The Boathouse Nelson, New Zealand
Jul 15
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Cassels Blue Smoke
Cassels Blue Smoke Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jul 16
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Cassels Blue Smoke
Cassels Blue Smoke Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jul 17
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Glenroy Auditorium
Glenroy Auditorium Dunedin, OTA, New Zealand
Jul 18
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Sherwood, Questions
Sherwood, Questions Queenstown, Otago, New Zealand
Jul 21
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Leigh Sawmill
Leigh Sawmill Leigh, Auckland, New Zealand
Jul 22
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Totara Street
Totara Street Tauranga, Bay Of Plenty, New Zealand
Jul 23
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Clarence St Theatre
Clarence St Theatre Hamilton, Waikato, New Zealand
Jul 24
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Raglan Club
Raglan Club Raglan, Waikato, New Zealand
Jul 25
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Auckland Town Hall
Auckland Town Hall Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 29
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Dec 2
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 4
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 5
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 10
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Dec 12
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Dec 14
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange
Courtney Barnett and Bartees Strange at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec 15
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 22
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jan 23
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 25
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jan 26
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Jan 28
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jan 29
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 31
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 3
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 4
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 5
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett and Julia Jacklin at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Feb 8
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at Boch Center - Wang Theater
Boch Center - Wang Theater Boston, Massachusetts
Feb 10
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 11
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 12
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain

We recommend following Courtney Barnett on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Courtney Barnett's Zumic artist page.

