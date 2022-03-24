View all results for 'alt'
Courtney Barnett Sets 'Here And There' 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Sleater-Kinney, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, Waxahatchee, Alvvays, Snail Mail, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 24, 2022

Courtney Barnett isn't just going on the road this summer, the indie rocker announced that she will be headlining and curating a traveling festival.

Billed as Here And There, 15 concerts are planned in August and September of 2022 at mid-sized venues across North America. Barnett's opening bands will be an impressive lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts includes Sleater-Kinney, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, Waxahatchee, Alvvays, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Snail Mail, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Arooj Aftab, Ethel Cain, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, and The Beths.

In addition to the new summer dates, Courtney plans to tour through Australia, Europe, and America in the coming months, including festival appearances. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Here And There Festival 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin March 29. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Courtney Barnett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 26
Courtney Barnett and Alice Skye
Courtney Barnett and Alice Skye at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 23
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at SWIFF Storyland
SWIFF Storyland NSW, Australia
Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Sound
Tempelhof Sound at Tempelhof Airport
Tempelhof Airport Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 13
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Stadtpark Open Air
Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany
Jun 16
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen
Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 19
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Jun 21
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Parco Bussola Domani
Parco Bussola Domani Lido di Camaiore, Toscana, Italy
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
La Magnifique Society
La Magnifique Society at Parc De Champagne
Parc De Champagne Reims, Grand Est, France
Jun 27
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk at Villa Park
Villa Park Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Tramshed Cardiff
Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Invisible Wind Factory
Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk at London Stadium
London Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Jul 26
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jul 28
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Samia
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Samia at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 8
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Aug 9
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Aug 10
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 12
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Aug 13
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu
Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Aug 14
Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu
Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu at Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus
Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus LaFayette, NY
Aug 16
Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, and The Beths
Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, and The Beths at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 20
Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, and Fred Armisen
Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, and Fred Armisen at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 21
Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, and Leith Ross
Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, and Leith Ross at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 23
Courtney Barnett and Lido Pimienta
Courtney Barnett and Lido Pimienta at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 26
Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
This Ain't No Picnic
This Ain't No Picnic at Brookside Golf Course
Brookside Golf Course Pasadena, CA
Aug 28
Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, and Ethel Cain
Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, and Ethel Cain at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 31
Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, and Indigo De Souza
Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, and Indigo De Souza at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Sep 1
Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, and Ethel Cain
Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, and Ethel Cain at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 3
Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine
Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 14
Courtney Barnett and Shamir
Courtney Barnett and Shamir at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Courtney Barnett on her social media accounts and signing up for the festival email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Courtney Barnett's Zumic artist page.

