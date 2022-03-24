Courtney Barnett Sets 'Here And There' 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Courtney Barnett isn't just going on the road this summer, the indie rocker announced that she will be headlining and curating a traveling festival.

Billed as Here And There, 15 concerts are planned in August and September of 2022 at mid-sized venues across North America. Barnett's opening bands will be an impressive lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts includes Sleater-Kinney, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, Waxahatchee, Alvvays, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Snail Mail, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Arooj Aftab, Ethel Cain, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, and The Beths.

In addition to the new summer dates, Courtney plans to tour through Australia, Europe, and America in the coming months, including festival appearances. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do Here And There Festival 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin March 29. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Courtney Barnett All Tour Dates and Tickets

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Courtney Barnett on her social media accounts and signing up for the festival email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Courtney Barnett's Zumic artist page.