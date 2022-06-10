View all results for 'alt'
Courtney Marie Andrews Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Headlining shows, festival sets, new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 10, 2022

This week, singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. She also shared details for her next album, Loose Future.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at mid-sized venues in the US and Canada in November and December. After a handful of festival gigs later this month, Courtney will tour through England and Ireland, extending into July. Loose Future is due out on October 7, and this week she released a new song called "Satellite."

Courtney Marie Andrews Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 12
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

Courtney Marie Andrews All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 9
to
Jun 12
CPH Americana
CPH Americana at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
Oslo Americana
Oslo Americana at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Black Deer Festival
Black Deer Festival at Eridge Park
Eridge Park Kents Hill, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Norwich Arts Centre
Norwich Arts Centre Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Pocklington Arts Centre
Pocklington Arts Centre Pocklington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at SJE Arts Centre
SJE Arts Centre Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Exeter Phoenix
Exeter Phoenix Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Liberty Hall Theatre
Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin 1, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 24
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Dolans Warehouse
Dolans Warehouse Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Jun 25
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Hawk's Well
The Hawk's Well Stackallan, MH, Ireland
Jun 26
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Róisín Dubh
Róisín Dubh Galway, Ireland, Ireland
Jun 27
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Queen's Parade Church
Queen's Parade Church Bangor, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Voodoo Rooms
The Voodoo Rooms Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 27
South Sound Block Party
South Sound Block Party at The Port of Olympia
The Port of Olympia Olympia, WA
Aug 27
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Lucky You Lounge
Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA
Aug 28
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Zootown Arts Community Center
Zootown Arts Community Center Missoula, MT
Aug 29
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Neurolux Lounge
Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID
Sep 1
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Reverb Lounge
Reverb Lounge Omaha, NE
Sep 2
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Raccoon Motel
Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA
Sep 3
Neko Case and Courtney Marie Andrews
Neko Case and Courtney Marie Andrews at Temperance Beer Co.
Temperance Beer Co. Evanston, IL
Nov 2
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at White Rabbit Cabaret
White Rabbit Cabaret Indianapolis, IN
Nov 4
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Otus Supply
Otus Supply Ferndale, MI
Nov 5
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Garrison
The Garrison Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 7
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 8
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Cambridge, MA
Nov 10
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Songbyrd Music House
Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC
Nov 12
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Nov 13
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at MilkBoy Philly
MilkBoy Philly Philadelphia, PA
Nov 15
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Richmond Music Hall
Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA
Nov 16
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Nov 17
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Smith’s Olde Bar - Music Room
Smith’s Olde Bar - Music Room Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Dec 2
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Dec 3
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Dec 5
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Globe Hall
Globe Hall Denver, CO
Dec 6
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 9
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The WISE Hall
The WISE Hall Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 10
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Dec 13
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Dec 14
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Dec 15
Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews at The Casbah - San Diego
The Casbah - San Diego San Diego, CA
When do Courtney Marie Andrews 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Courtney Marie Andrews on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Courtney Marie Andrews Zumic artist page.

