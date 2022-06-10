Courtney Marie Andrews Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. She also shared details for her next album, Loose Future.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at mid-sized venues in the US and Canada in November and December. After a handful of festival gigs later this month, Courtney will tour through England and Ireland, extending into July. Loose Future is due out on October 7, and this week she released a new song called "Satellite."

Courtney Marie Andrews All Tour Dates and Tickets

