Craig Finn Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking out in Europe and North America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 14, 2022

Earlier this year, Craig Finn released a new solo album called A Legacy of Rentals. This week, the poetic singer-songwriter announced an American tour with his band, The Uptown Controllers.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and Toronto in October and November of 2022. The opening acts on select dates will be Anika Pyle, Good Looks, Bridget Kearney ( from Lake Street Dive), and Benjamin Lazar Davis. According to a press email, the band will perform, "the music from A Legacy of Rentals and the other CF albums."

In September, Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers plan to tour through Europe. Earlier that month, Finn will be performing a few shows in Los Angeles with his other band, The Hold Steady,

When do Craig Finn 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is Legacy. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Craig Finn Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 14
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

Craig Finn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Lost Evenings V
Lost Evenings V at Columbia Club
Columbia Club Berlin, Germany
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival
Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival at Odense, Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Sep 19
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Nochtwache
Nochtwache Hamburg, Germany
Sep 20
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Blue Shell
Blue Shell Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 21
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 23
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Scott Lavene
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Scott Lavene at Green Door Store
Green Door Store Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at OMEARA
OMEARA London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Belgrave Music Hall
Belgrave Music Hall Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at The Grand Social
The Grand Social Dublin, Ireland, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 28
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Think Tank?
Think Tank? Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Night & Day
Night & Day Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at MOTH Club
MOTH Club London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somverville , MA
Oct 13
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 15
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at The Opera House - Brooklyn
The Opera House - Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY
Oct 16
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Oct 17
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at Club Cafe
Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 19
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Anika Pyle at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 21
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers at Irish American Heritage Center
Irish American Heritage Center Chicago, IL
Oct 22
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Good Looks
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Good Looks at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Oct 23
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Good Looks
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers and Good Looks at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Nov 3
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis at The Casbah - San Diego
The Casbah - San Diego San Diego, CA
Nov 4
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis at Cafe Du Nord
Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA
Nov 8
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis at Madame Lou's
Madame Lou's Seattle, WA
Nov 9
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis
Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers, Bridget Kearney, and Benjamin Lazar Davis at The Old Church Concert Hall
The Old Church Concert Hall Portland, OR

We recommend following Craig Finn on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Craig Finn released a solo album titled A Legacy of Rentals. For more, check out Craig Finn's Zumic artist page.

