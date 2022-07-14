Craig Finn Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Earlier this year, Craig Finn released a new solo album called A Legacy of Rentals. This week, the poetic singer-songwriter announced an American tour with his band, The Uptown Controllers.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and Toronto in October and November of 2022. The opening acts on select dates will be Anika Pyle, Good Looks, Bridget Kearney ( from Lake Street Dive), and Benjamin Lazar Davis. According to a press email, the band will perform, "the music from A Legacy of Rentals and the other CF albums."

In September, Craig Finn and The Uptown Controllers plan to tour through Europe. Earlier that month, Finn will be performing a few shows in Los Angeles with his other band, The Hold Steady,

When do Craig Finn 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is Legacy. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Craig Finn All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Craig Finn on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Craig Finn released a solo album titled A Legacy of Rentals. For more, check out Craig Finn's Zumic artist page.