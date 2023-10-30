Creed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Get ready to rock out like it's 1999. Next year, Creed will be headlining concerts billed as the Summer of '99 Tour to celebrate 25 years since that momentous year. The dates wil be happening from July into late September at large-scale venues across North America.
Getting in the spirit, the concerts feature an impressive collection of opening bands from that era, including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck, and / or Finger Eleven. Check the ticket links below for the exact lineups.
When do Creed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Creed / 3 Doors Down Artist, and VIP packages begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is SUMMEROF99, HIGHER, or 3DD24. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Creed Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Creed All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 18
to
Apr 24
Miami, FL
Florida, United States
Jul 17
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Jul 19
Great Jones County Fairgrounds
Monticello, IA
Jul 23
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Jul 24
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 26
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 27
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 30
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 31
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 2
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 3
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 6
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 7
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 9
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 10
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 14
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Aug 16
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 17
Treasure Island Amphitheater
Welch, MN
Aug 20
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 21
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 23
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 24
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 31
Glen Helen Amphitheater
San Bernardino, CA
Sep 1
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Sep 4
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 6
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 7
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 11
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Sep 13
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 14
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 16
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Sep 18
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 20
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 21
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 24
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 25
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 27
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Sep 28
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Creed on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Creed released their second studio album in 1999 titled Human Clay. The last time the band toured North America extensively was in 2012, according to setlist.fm. For more, check out Creed's Zumic artist page.