Creed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Get ready to rock out like it's 1999. Next year, Creed will be headlining concerts billed as the Summer of '99 Tour to celebrate 25 years since that momentous year. The dates wil be happening from July into late September at large-scale venues across North America.

Getting in the spirit, the concerts feature an impressive collection of opening bands from that era, including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck, and / or Finger Eleven. Check the ticket links below for the exact lineups.

When do Creed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Creed / 3 Doors Down Artist, and VIP packages begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SUMMEROF99, HIGHER, or 3DD24. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Creed All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Creed on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Creed released their second studio album in 1999 titled Human Clay. The last time the band toured North America extensively was in 2012, according to setlist.fm. For more, check out Creed's Zumic artist page.