Creed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, and more
Francesco Marano

Published October 30, 2023

Get ready to rock out like it's 1999. Next year, Creed will be headlining concerts billed as the Summer of '99 Tour to celebrate 25 years since that momentous year. The dates wil be happening from July into late September at large-scale venues across North America.

Getting in the spirit, the concerts feature an impressive collection of opening bands from that era, including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck, and / or Finger Eleven. Check the ticket links below for the exact lineups.

When do Creed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Creed / 3 Doors Down Artist, and VIP packages begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SUMMEROF99, HIGHER, or 3DD24. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Creed Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Creed All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
to
Apr 24
Summer of '99 at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States
Jul 17
Creed, Switchfoot, and Finger Eleven at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Jul 19
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Great Jones County Fairgrounds
Great Jones County Fairgrounds Monticello, IA
Jul 23
Creed, Switchfoot, and Finger Eleven at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jul 24
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 26
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 27
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 30
Creed, Big Wreck, and Finger Eleven at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 31
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 2
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 3
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 9
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 10
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
Creed, Tonic, and Finger Eleven at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 14
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 16
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Aug 17
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Treasure Island Amphitheater
Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch, MN
Aug 20
Creed, Tonic, and Finger Eleven at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 21
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 23
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 24
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 31
Creed, 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, and more at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Sep 1
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 4
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 6
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 7
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 10
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 11
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 13
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 14
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 16
Creed, Daughtry, and Finger Eleven at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 18
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 20
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 21
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 24
Creed, Tonic, and Finger Eleven at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 25
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 27
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 28
Creed, 3 Doors Down, and Finger Eleven at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Creed on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Creed released their second studio album in 1999 titled Human Clay. The last time the band toured North America extensively was in 2012, according to setlist.fm. For more, check out Creed's Zumic artist page.

