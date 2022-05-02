Cuco Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Omar Banos, known as Cuco, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fantasy Gateway.

At this time, 11 headlining shows are set at intimate venues across America. Known for his eclectic mix of music styles ranging from indie pop to hip-hop, electronic, R&B, rock, and jazz, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist will drop Fantasy Getaway on July 22. It is his second full-length album on Interscope, following a series of independent releases.

When do Cuco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

