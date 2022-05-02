View all results for 'alt'
Cuco Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Intimate 'Fantasy Gateway' shows for rising star
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 2, 2022

Omar Banos, known as Cuco, has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fantasy Gateway.

At this time, 11 headlining shows are set at intimate venues across America. Known for his eclectic mix of music styles ranging from indie pop to hip-hop, electronic, R&B, rock, and jazz, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist will drop Fantasy Getaway on July 22. It is his second full-length album on Interscope, following a series of independent releases.

When do Cuco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cuco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 25
Viva L.A.! Music Festival
Viva L.A.! Music Festival at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 14
Cuco
Cuco at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 16
Cuco
Cuco at The Gallivan Center
The Gallivan Center Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 17
Cuco
Cuco at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 21
Cuco
Cuco at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 23
Cuco
Cuco at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 24
Cuco
Cuco at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Aug 26
Cuco
Cuco at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 28
Cuco
Cuco at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 30
Cuco
Cuco at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 31
Cuco
Cuco at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 2
Cuco
Cuco at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

We recommend following Cuco on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cuco's Zumic artist page.

