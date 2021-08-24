Cults Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

After releasing an LP last year, Host, indie outfit Cults are ready to get back on the road. This week, they revealed details regarding 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into March. The duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion plan to rock fans at intimate venues across North America. You can also catch Cults at this year's Shaky Knees festival in Georgia.

When do Cults 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for merchandise bundles. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Cults on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

