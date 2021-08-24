View all results for 'alt'
Cults Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Indie rock across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2021

After releasing an LP last year, Host, indie outfit Cults are ready to get back on the road. This week, they revealed details regarding 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into March. The duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion plan to rock fans at intimate venues across North America. You can also catch Cults at this year's Shaky Knees festival in Georgia.

When do Cults 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for merchandise bundles. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cults Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 25
Cults
Cults at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Cults All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 22
to
Oct 24
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Feb 16
Cults
Cults at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
Feb 17
Cults
Cults at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
Feb 18
Cults
Cults at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 19
Cults
Cults at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Feb 20
Cults
Cults at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Feb 23
Cults
Cults at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Cults
Cults at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Feb 26
Cults
Cults at The Vera Project
The Vera Project Seattle, WA
Feb 27
Cults
Cults at Neurolux Lounge
Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID
Mar 1
Cults
Cults at HQ Denver
HQ Denver Denver, CO
Mar 3
Cults
Cults at Antones
Antones Austin, TX
Mar 4
Cults
Cults at The Secret Group
The Secret Group Houston, TX
Mar 5
Cults
Cults at Club Dada
Club Dada Dallas, TX
Mar 7
Cults
Cults at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Mar 8
Cults
Cults at Gramps
Gramps Miami, FL
Mar 10
Cults
Cults at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Mar 11
Cults
Cults at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Mar 12
Cults
Cults at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 13
Cults
Cults at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Mar 15
Cults
Cults at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
Mar 16
Cults
Cults at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 18
Cults
Cults at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Mar 19
Cults
Cults at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Mar 20
Cults
Cults at Ace of Cups
Ace of Cups Columbus, OH
Mar 22
Cults
Cults at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Mar 24
Cults
Cults at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 25
Cults
Cults at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Mar 26
Cults
Cults at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA, MA

We recommend following Cults on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Cults, check out their Zumic artist page.

