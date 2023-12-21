View all results for 'alt'
Cynic and Obscura Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Heavy metal across Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 21, 2023

Cynic and Obscura announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Focus Of A Valediction Tour.

New co-headlining dates are planned in March at venues across Europe. Joining the bill on the new shows will be Cryptosis. Check listings below, the bands also have festival performances scheduled.

Cynic All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 29
to
Feb 2
70000 Tons of Metal at PortMiami – Cruise Terminal A (Royal Caribbean International)
PortMiami – Cruise Terminal A (Royal Caribbean International) Miami, FL
Mar 8
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Matrix
Matrix Bochum, NRW, Germany
Mar 9
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Colos - Saal
Colos - Saal Aschaffenburg, BY, Germany
Mar 10
Prognosis Festival at Dynamo
Dynamo Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Mar 12
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Opium
Opium Dublin 2, D, Ireland
Mar 13
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Slay Glasgow
Slay Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at The Underworld
The Underworld London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Petit Bain
Petit Bain Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 16
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Le Ferrailleur
Le Ferrailleur Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Mar 17
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Le Rex
Le Rex Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Mar 19
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Copérnico
Copérnico Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Mar 20
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at La Nau
La Nau Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 21
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Ô TOTEM LIVE
Ô TOTEM LIVE Rillieux-la-Pape, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Mar 22
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Kiff
Kiff Aarau, AG, Switzerland
Mar 23
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Slaughter Club
Slaughter Club Paderno Dugnano, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 24
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Orto Bar Ljubljana
Orto Bar Ljubljana Ljubljana, Slovenia
Mar 26
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Mar 27
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Hole
Hole Berlin, BE, Germany
Mar 28
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Knust
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 29
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at VoxHall
VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark, Denmark
Mar 30
Cynic, Obscura, and Cryptosis at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Aug 7
to
Aug 10
Brutal Assault Festival at Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 9
to
Aug 10
Hellsinki Metal Festival at Helsingin Jäähalli
Helsingin Jäähalli nan, Finland
Aug 22
to
Aug 24
Kaltenbach Open Air at Kaltenbachstraße 14
Kaltenbachstraße 14 Spital am Semmering, Steiermark, Austria
When do Cynic and Obscura 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cynic and Obscura on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cynic and Obscura Zumic artist pages.

1
353
artists
Cynic Obscura
genres
Death Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Technical Death Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cynic
Cynic
image for artist Obscura
Obscura
Powered By

