Cynic and Obscura Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Cynic and Obscura announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Focus Of A Valediction Tour.

New co-headlining dates are planned in March at venues across Europe. Joining the bill on the new shows will be Cryptosis. Check listings below, the bands also have festival performances scheduled.

When do Cynic and Obscura 2024 tour tickets go on sale

