Cynic and Obscura Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Cynic and Obscura announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Focus Of A Valediction Tour.
New co-headlining dates are planned in March at venues across Europe. Joining the bill on the new shows will be Cryptosis. Check listings below, the bands also have festival performances scheduled.
Cynic All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 29
Feb 2
Feb 2
PortMiami – Cruise Terminal A (Royal Caribbean International) Miami, FL
Mar 8
Matrix Bochum, NRW, Germany
Mar 9
Colos - Saal Aschaffenburg, BY, Germany
Mar 10
Dynamo Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Mar 12
Opium Dublin 2, D, Ireland
Mar 13
Slay Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 14
The Underworld London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Petit Bain Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 16
Le Ferrailleur Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Mar 17
Le Rex Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Mar 19
Copérnico Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Mar 20
La Nau Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 21
Ô TOTEM LIVE Rillieux-la-Pape, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Mar 22
Kiff Aarau, AG, Switzerland
Mar 23
Slaughter Club Paderno Dugnano, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 24
Orto Bar Ljubljana Ljubljana, Slovenia
Mar 26
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Mar 27
Hole Berlin, BE, Germany
Mar 28
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 29
VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark, Denmark
Mar 30
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Aug 7
Aug 10
Aug 10
Brutal Assault Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 9
Aug 10
Aug 10
Helsingin Jäähalli nan, Finland
Aug 22
Aug 24
Aug 24
Kaltenbachstraße 14 Spital am Semmering, Steiermark, Austria
When do Cynic and Obscura 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Cynic and Obscura on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
