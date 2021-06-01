View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cypress Hill Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour dates with Atmosphere and Z-Trip
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2021

When COVID-19 shut down the live music business in 2020, fans were going "insane in the membrane." Now that people are getting vaccinated, infection rates are declining, the touring industry is picking back up, and fans have reason to celebrate.

This week, Cypress Hill announced their own celebration: 2021 tour dates for North America with opening acts Atmosphere and DJ Z-Trip. The newly announced shows are scheduled in August with 17 new events planned at large-scale outdoor venues.

This marks 30 years since Cypress Hill's self-titled debut album in 1991 which included classic tracks like "How I Could Just Kill a Man," "Hand On the Pump," "Stoned Is the Way of the Walk," and "Latin Lingo" (among others). Earlier this year, the group shared a music video for "Champion Sound" harkening back to the Golden Age '90s sound. With roots also in the '90s, Atmosphere are celebrating 25 years as a duo themselves.

When do Cypress Hill 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify begin June 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Cypress Hill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 6
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 7
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 8
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Aug 10
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Aug 11
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM
Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM Albuquerque, NM
Aug 13
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Aug 14
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Aug 15
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Aug 17
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Craig Ranch Regional Park
Craig Ranch Regional Park North Las Vegas, NV
Aug 19
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 20
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 21
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 22
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 25
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 26
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Idaho Center Amphitheater
Idaho Center Amphitheater Nampa, ID
Aug 27
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Rio Tinto Stadium
Rio Tinto Stadium Sandy, UT
Aug 28
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip
Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, and Z-Trip at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Danville
Danville Pennsylvania, United States
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds
Highland Festival Grounds Louisville, KY

We recommend following Cypress Hill on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Cypress Hill Zumic artist page.

2
610
artists
Cypress Hill
genres
Hip Hop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cypress Hill
Cypress Hill
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Cypress Hill Extends 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 25, 2018
Cypress Hill Extends 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Hip Hop Rock Cypress Hill Hollywood Undead
2
1091
image for article "Band of Gypsies" - Cypress Hill [YouTube Music Video]
August 3, 2018
"Band of Gypsies"
Cypress Hill (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop Psychedelic Cypress Hill Official Music Video
2
1049
image for article Cypress Hill Plots "Haunted Hill" 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 1, 2018
Cypress Hill Plots "Haunted Hill" 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Hip Hop Cypress Hill
3
878
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart