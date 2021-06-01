Cypress Hill Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

When COVID-19 shut down the live music business in 2020, fans were going "insane in the membrane." Now that people are getting vaccinated, infection rates are declining, the touring industry is picking back up, and fans have reason to celebrate.

This week, Cypress Hill announced their own celebration: 2021 tour dates for North America with opening acts Atmosphere and DJ Z-Trip. The newly announced shows are scheduled in August with 17 new events planned at large-scale outdoor venues.

This marks 30 years since Cypress Hill's self-titled debut album in 1991 which included classic tracks like "How I Could Just Kill a Man," "Hand On the Pump," "Stoned Is the Way of the Walk," and "Latin Lingo" (among others). Earlier this year, the group shared a music video for "Champion Sound" harkening back to the Golden Age '90s sound. With roots also in the '90s, Atmosphere are celebrating 25 years as a duo themselves.

When do Cypress Hill 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify begin June 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

