DaBaby Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Controversial rapper DaBaby has revealed plans for 2021 and 2022 North American tour dates. Billed as Live Show Killa, the newly announced shows are set from late November into February.

These new events mark DaBaby's return to the road after his homophobic comments at last summer's Rolling Loud festival in Miami were widely criticized. Afterward, he relented on social media, saying, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS." Interestingly, this new tour is being sponsored by Rolling Loud. Last month, DaBaby appeared during 50 Cent's set at the New York version of the festival.

When do DaBaby 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Rolling Loud, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Rolling Loud presale password is ROLLINGLOUD. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

