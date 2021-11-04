View all results for 'alt'
DaBaby Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Live Show Killa' tour in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 4, 2021

Controversial rapper DaBaby has revealed plans for 2021 and 2022 North American tour dates. Billed as Live Show Killa, the newly announced shows are set from late November into February.

These new events mark DaBaby's return to the road after his homophobic comments at last summer's Rolling Loud festival in Miami were widely criticized. Afterward, he relented on social media, saying, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS." Interestingly, this new tour is being sponsored by Rolling Loud. Last month, DaBaby appeared during 50 Cent's set at the New York version of the festival.

DaBaby All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
DaBaby
DaBaby at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Nov 27
DaBaby
DaBaby at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Nov 30
DaBaby
DaBaby at Albany Capital Center
Albany Capital Center Albany, NY
Dec 2
DaBaby
DaBaby at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 4
DaBaby
DaBaby at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Dec 7
DaBaby
DaBaby at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Dec 8
DaBaby
DaBaby at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jan 11
DaBaby
DaBaby at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jan 12
DaBaby
DaBaby at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Jan 15
DaBaby
DaBaby at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jan 16
DaBaby
DaBaby at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Jan 17
DaBaby
DaBaby at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Carnot-Moon, PA
Jan 19
DaBaby
DaBaby at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jan 21
DaBaby
DaBaby at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jan 23
DaBaby
DaBaby at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jan 25
DaBaby
DaBaby at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jan 29
DaBaby
DaBaby at SOMA - Mainstage
SOMA - Mainstage San Diego, CA
Feb 1
DaBaby
DaBaby at Memorial Auditorium (Sacramento)
Memorial Auditorium (Sacramento) Sacramento, CA
Feb 2
DaBaby
DaBaby at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Feb 3
DaBaby
DaBaby at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 5
DaBaby
DaBaby at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 6
DaBaby
DaBaby at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
When do DaBaby 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Rolling Loud, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Rolling Loud presale password is ROLLINGLOUD. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following DaBaby on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out DaBaby's Zumic artist page.

DaBaby
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
