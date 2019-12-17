View all results for 'alt'
DaBaby Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rising rap star books arena tour
Published December 17, 2019

DaBaby has announced 2020 tour dates for America.

The rapper is currently touring coast-to-coast, with concerts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, and Charlotte before closing out 2019 in Miami Beach. The newly announced shows are planned from February to May. DaBaby also has a handful of European festival performances lined up for summer.

When do DaBaby 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales for local venues and radio begin on December 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

DaBaby All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 18
DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas
DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Dec 19
DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas
DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Dec 20
WGCI Big Jam: Wale, Migos, G Herbo, and Megan Thee Stallion
WGCI Big Jam: Wale, Migos, G Herbo, and Megan Thee Stallion at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Dec 21
DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas
DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Dec 23
DaBaby
DaBaby at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Dec 31
DaBaby
DaBaby at Story Nightclub
Story Nightclub Miami Beach, FL
Jan 30
EA Sports Bowl: DJ Khaled, DaBaby, and more
EA Sports Bowl: DJ Khaled, DaBaby, and more at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Jan 31
to
Feb 1
VEWTOPIA Music Festival
VEWTOPIA Music Festival at Marlins Ballpark
Marlins Ballpark Miami, FL
Feb 8
DaBaby, Gunna, and Pop Smoke
DaBaby, Gunna, and Pop Smoke at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Feb 19
DaBaby
DaBaby at Grossinger Motors Arena
Grossinger Motors Arena Bloomington, IL
Feb 20
DaBaby
DaBaby at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Feb 21
DaBaby
DaBaby at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Feb 22
DaBaby
DaBaby at CenturyLink Center - LA
CenturyLink Center - LA Bossier City, LA
Mar 8
DaBaby
DaBaby at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 11
DaBaby
DaBaby at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Mar 14
DaBaby
DaBaby at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Mar 20
DaBaby
DaBaby at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
May 29
DaBaby
DaBaby at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 4
to
Jul 9
Fresh Island Music Festival
Fresh Island Music Festival at Zrce Beach
Zrce Beach Novalja, Lika-Senj County, Croatia
Jul 9
to
Jul 12
Les Ardentes Music Festival
Les Ardentes Music Festival at Rocourt, Liège, Belgium
Rocourt, Liège, Belgium Liège, Wallonia, Belgium
Jul 10
to
Jul 12
Woo Hah! Music Festival
Woo Hah! Music Festival at Beekse Bergen
Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, NB, Netherlands

We recommend following DaBaby on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out DaBaby's Zumic artist page.

DaBaby
Hip Hop Pop Rap
image for artist DaBaby
DaBaby
