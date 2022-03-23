Daddy Yankee Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reggaetón icon Daddy Yankee has announced 2022 world tour dates for what he is saying will be his retirement from music. In a video shared on YouTube, the vocalist-songwriter explained his retirement and plans for the new album titled Legendaddy. The LP is scheduled for release on March 24.

The newly announced North American shows are set in August and September at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The Latin American leg is planned from late September into early December. Many of the Central and South American venues have not yet been announced and ticket sale information is currently unavailable, but we will be updating this page as the details are released.

When do Daddy Yankee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 30. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on with the King of Reggaetón, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Daddy Yankee All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Daddy Yankee on his social media accounts and email newsletters, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Daddy Yankee's Zumic artist page.