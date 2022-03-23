View all results for 'alt'
Daddy Yankee Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'La Ultima Vuelta World Tour' in the Americas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 23, 2022

Reggaetón icon Daddy Yankee has announced 2022 world tour dates for what he is saying will be his retirement from music. In a video shared on YouTube, the vocalist-songwriter explained his retirement and plans for the new album titled Legendaddy. The LP is scheduled for release on March 24.

The newly announced North American shows are set in August and September at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The Latin American leg is planned from late September into early December. Many of the Central and South American venues have not yet been announced and ticket sale information is currently unavailable, but we will be updating this page as the details are released.

When do Daddy Yankee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 30. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on with the King of Reggaetón, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Daddy Yankee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Daddy Yankee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival
Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival at Caja Magica
Caja Magica Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 30
Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha
Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, France
Aug 10
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Baja Beach Fest - Weekend 1
Baja Beach Fest - Weekend 1 at Rosarito Beach, Mexico
Rosarito Beach, Mexico Baja California, B.C., Mexico
Aug 12
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Aug 13
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 18
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Baja Beach Fest - Weekend 2
Baja Beach Fest - Weekend 2 at Rosarito Beach, Mexico
Rosarito Beach, Mexico Baja California, B.C., Mexico
Aug 19
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Toyota Arena
Toyota Arena Ontario, CA
Aug 20
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 23
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA Georgia, United States
Aug 26
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Aug 27
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Aug 28
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 1
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Sep 2
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 4
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 7
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 10
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 11
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Toronto, Canada
Toronto, Canada
Sep 15
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 16
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Sep 18
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 20
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 29
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Santiago
Santiago Chile, Central &amp; South America
Oct 1
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Buenos Aires, AR
Buenos Aires, AR Argentina, Central &amp; South America
Oct 4
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Guayaquil, EC
Guayaquil, EC Guayaquil, Ecuador
Oct 5
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Teatro Capitol - Quito
Teatro Capitol - Quito Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Oct 7
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Cali, CO
Cali, CO Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia
Oct 8
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Bogota, CO
Bogota, CO Colombia, Central &amp; South America
Oct 14
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Barranquilla, CO
Barranquilla, CO Barranquilla, Atlantico, Colombia
Oct 18
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Lima, Peru
Lima, Peru Peru, Central &amp; South America
Oct 22
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at San José, CR
San José, CR San José, Costa Rica
Nov 3
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Guatemala City, GT
Guatemala City, GT Guatemala City, Guatemala
Nov 5
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at San Salvador, ES
San Salvador, ES San Salvador, El Salvador
Nov 8
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at San Pedro Sula, HN
San Pedro Sula, HN San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Nov 9
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Tegucigalpa, HN
Tegucigalpa, HN Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Nov 12
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Santo Domingo, DR
Santo Domingo, DR Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Nov 19
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Panama City
Panama City
Nov 24
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Monterrey, Mexico
Monterrey, Mexico Mexico, Central &amp; South America
Nov 26
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Guadalajara, Mexico
Guadalajara, Mexico Mexico, Central &amp; South America
Dec 2
Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee at Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico Mexico, Central &amp; South America

We recommend following Daddy Yankee on his social media accounts and email newsletters, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Daddy Yankee's Zumic artist page.

