Dallas Smith Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Dallas Smith has shared details for 2022 tour dates of Canada. The newly announced shows will make stops through Smith's home country from May into June.

Billed as Some Things Never Change, the tour name comes from his 2020 song with HARDY. The opening acts on all dates will be the James Barker Band and Meghan Patrick on select shows. According to a post on his social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Dallas Smith 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, American Express cardholders, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

