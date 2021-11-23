View all results for 'alt'
Dallas Smith Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Some Things Never Change' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 23, 2021

Country artist Dallas Smith has shared details for 2022 tour dates of Canada. The newly announced shows will make stops through Smith's home country from May into June.

Billed as Some Things Never Change, the tour name comes from his 2020 song with HARDY. The opening acts on all dates will be the James Barker Band and Meghan Patrick on select shows. According to a post on his social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Dallas Smith 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, American Express cardholders, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Dallas Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at Keystone Centre
Keystone Centre Brandon, MB, Canada
May 25
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 26
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 27
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
May 28
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 30
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at Bonnetts Energy Centre
Bonnetts Energy Centre Grande Prairie, AB, Canada
May 31
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at CN Centre
CN Centre Prince George, BC, Canada
Jun 6
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick
Dallas Smith, James Barker Band, and Meghan Patrick at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Jun 9
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
Jun 10
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Sudbury Arena
Sudbury Arena Sudbury, ON, Canada
Jun 14
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Jun 16
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Centre 200
Centre 200 Sydney, NS, Canada
Jun 17
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at TD Station
TD Station Saint John, NB, Canada
Jun 18
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Community Credit Union Arena
Community Credit Union Arena Truro, NS, Canada
Jun 22
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Meridian Centre
Meridian Centre St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jun 23
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jun 24
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Kitchener, ON, Canada
Jun 25
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Peterborough Memorial Centre
Peterborough Memorial Centre Peterborough, ON, Canada
Jun 27
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium)
TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium) Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Leon's Centre
Leon's Centre Kingston, ON, Canada
Jun 29
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Progressive Auto Sales Arena
Progressive Auto Sales Arena Sarnia, ON, Canada
Jun 30
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band
Dallas Smith and James Barker Band at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Big Valley Jamboree
Big Valley Jamboree at Big Valley Jamboree Grounds
Big Valley Jamboree Grounds Camrose, AB, Canada

We recommend following Dallas Smith on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Dallas Smith's Zumic artist page.

Dallas Smith
Alt Rock Country Country Pop Country Rock
Dallas Smith
