Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brothers Damian and Stephen Marley announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Traffic Jam, 2024 — a nod to their collaborative song on Stephen's 2007 album Mind Control — new co-headlining shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March. According to a press release, "The seamless performance will feature a special curated set list of both brothers' catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley’s classics."

Damian Marley All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Damian Marley and Stephen Marley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Damian Marley and Stephen Marley on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

This week, Killer Mike shared a new music video titled "Run" with Damian Marley. For more, check out the Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Zumic artist pages.