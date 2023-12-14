View all results for 'alt'
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

18 shows for reggae royalty
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2023

Brothers Damian and Stephen Marley announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Traffic Jam, 2024 — a nod to their collaborative song on Stephen's 2007 album Mind Control — new co-headlining shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March. According to a press release, "The seamless performance will feature a special curated set list of both brothers' catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley’s classics."

Damian Marley Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 27
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Damian Marley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
to
Feb 18
Cali Vibes 2024 at Marina Green Park
Marina Green Park Long Beach, CA
Feb 17
to
Feb 18
Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival 2024 at Tahoe Blue Event Center
Tahoe Blue Event Center Stateline, NV
Feb 18
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 21
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at SF Masonic Auditorium
SF Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Feb 22
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Feb 24
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Feb 25
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 26
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Feb 27
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 14
to
Mar 17
Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park
Vinoy Park Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 19
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 20
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 23
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 25
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 26
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Mar 27
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Mar 29
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 30
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 24
to
May 26
California Roots Festival 2024 at Monterey County Fairgrounds
Monterey County Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Aug 10
South Facing Concert Series - Damian Marley at Crystal Palace Bowl
Crystal Palace Bowl London, England, United Kingdom
When do Damian Marley and Stephen Marley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Damian Marley and Stephen Marley on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

This week, Killer Mike shared a new music video titled "Run" with Damian Marley. For more, check out the Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Zumic artist pages.

