Damien Rice Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023
Photo: @jana.jacuka

Singer-songwriter Damien Rice has added 2023 tour dates.

Four newly planned North American shows are set for November and December in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Oakland. According to his social media, these are the only USA dates Damien will perform this year. Rice is currently on tour in Australia and has upcoming shows in Asia and Europe.

When do Damien Rice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AMIE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Damien Rice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 29
Damien Rice at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Damien Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Damien Rice at Costa Hall
Costa Hall Geelong, VIC, Australia
May 20
Damien Rice at Odeon Theatre
Odeon Theatre Hobart, TAS, Australia
May 22
Damien Rice at QPAC - Concert Hall
QPAC - Concert Hall South Brisbane, QLD, Australia
May 24
Damien Rice at HOTA - Home of the Arts
HOTA - Home of the Arts Surfers Paradise, QLD, Australia
May 26
to
May 28
Seoul Jazz Festival at Seoul Olympic Park
Seoul Olympic Park Seoul, South Korea
May 31
Damien Rice at Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)
Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) Taipei City, Taiwan
Jun 3
Damien Rice at The Star Theatre
The Star Theatre SG, Singapore
Jun 6
Damien Rice at Union Hall
Union Hall Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand
Jun 7
Damien Rice at KL Convention Centre
KL Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia
Jun 11
Damien Rice at KITEC
KITEC Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Jun 12
Damien Rice at KITEC
KITEC Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Jul 2
Damien Rice at Villa Bellini
Villa Bellini Catania, Sicilia, Italy
Jul 5
Damien Rice at Real Sito di Carditello
Real Sito di Carditello San Tammaro, Campania, Italy
Jul 7
Damien Rice at Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica
Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 9
Damien Rice at Teatro Gabriele D'Annunzio
Teatro Gabriele D'Annunzio Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy
Jul 11
Damien Rice at Teatro La Fenice
Teatro La Fenice Venezia, Veneto, Italy
Jul 12
Damien Rice at Piazza Duomo
Piazza Duomo Pistoia, Toscana, Italy
Jul 14
Damien Rice at Parco delle Caserme Rosse
Parco delle Caserme Rosse Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 15
Damien Rice at Anfiteatro del Vittoriale
Anfiteatro del Vittoriale Gardone Riviera, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 26
Damien Rice at Nits de Vivers
Nits de Vivers Valencia, VC, Spain
Jul 28
Cap Roig Festival : Damien Rice at Jardins de Cap Roig
Jardins de Cap Roig Girona, Spain
Jul 30
Damien Rice at Noches del botánico
Noches del botánico Madrid, Spain
Dec 1
Damien Rice at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 4
Damien Rice at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Dec 8
Damien Rice at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Damien Rice on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Damien Rice's Zumic artist page.

