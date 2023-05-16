Damien Rice Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo: @jana.jacuka

Singer-songwriter Damien Rice has added 2023 tour dates.

Four newly planned North American shows are set for November and December in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Oakland. According to his social media, these are the only USA dates Damien will perform this year. Rice is currently on tour in Australia and has upcoming shows in Asia and Europe.

When do Damien Rice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AMIE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Damien Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Damien Rice on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Damien Rice's Zumic artist page.