Dan + Shay Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour with Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2023

Country duo Dan + Shay announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Heartbreak On The Map, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Ben Rector and / or Hailey Whitters. Coming up, Dan + Shay have two headlining shows in Washington.

When do Dan + Shay 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist begin September 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dan + Shay Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 12
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Dan + Shay All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
Dan + Shay at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Sep 24
Dan + Shay at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA
Feb 29
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Mar 1
Dan + Shay and Ben Rector at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Mar 2
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 7
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Mar 8
Dan + Shay and Ben Rector at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Mar 9
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 14
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 15
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 16
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Food City Center
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Mar 20
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Mar 21
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 22
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 4
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 5
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Apr 6
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Apr 7
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Apr 11
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Apr 13
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dan + Shay on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The group released a new album this week titled Bigger Houses. For more, check out Dan + Shay's Zumic artist page.

Dan + Shay
Country Country Pop Modern Country
Dan + Shay, Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
