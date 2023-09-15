Dan + Shay Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country duo Dan + Shay announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Heartbreak On The Map, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Ben Rector and / or Hailey Whitters. Coming up, Dan + Shay have two headlining shows in Washington.

When do Dan + Shay 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist begin September 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dan + Shay All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dan + Shay on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The group released a new album this week titled Bigger Houses. For more, check out Dan + Shay's Zumic artist page.