Dance Gavin Dance Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dance Gavin Dance have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Jackpot Juicer. The LP is scheduled for release on July 29.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be SiM, Rain City Drive, and / or Within Destruction. Dance Gavin Dance also have festival performances on their calendar.

When do Dance Gavin Dance 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

