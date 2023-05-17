View all results for 'alt'
Dance Gavin Dance Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Jackpot Juicer' tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2023

Dance Gavin Dance have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Jackpot Juicer. The LP is scheduled for release on July 29.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be SiM, Rain City Drive, and / or Within Destruction. Dance Gavin Dance also have festival performances on their calendar.

When do Dance Gavin Dance 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dance Gavin Dance Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dance Gavin Dance All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 24
Dance Gavin Dance, SiM, Rain City Drive, and Within Destruction at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Aug 25
Dance Gavin Dance, SiM, Rain City Drive, and Within Destruction at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Aug 29
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Aug 30
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 1
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Sep 2
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 3
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 5
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 6
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 8
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 9
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Sep 10
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Sep 12
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 13
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 15
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Wildhorse Saloon
Wildhorse Saloon Nashville, TN
Sep 16
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 18
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 19
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 21
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 23
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 25
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 27
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 29
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 30
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 1
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 4
Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, SiM, and Within Destruction at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dance Gavin Dance on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dance Gavin Dance Zumic artist page.

