Daniel Caesar Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S & Canada'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 12, 2023

Daniel Caesar has announced a second leg of 2023 tour dates, billed as Superpowers.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Montell Fish, Orion Sun, Flying Lotus, Moses Sumney, Charlotte Day Wilson, and / or BadBadNotGood.

When do Daniel Caesar 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for Artist begin June 13. Chase cardmembers, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is EXCEPTIONAL. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daniel Caesar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Daniel Caesar All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 29
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Aug 30
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 31
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 2
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 3
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 5
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 7
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Sep 10
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 12
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 13
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Sep 14
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Sep 16
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 17
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 20
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 21
Daniel Caesar, Flying Lotus, and Orion Sun at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 23
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 24
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 26
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 28
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 29
Daniel Caesar and Orion Sun at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 30
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 3
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 5
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 6
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Oct 7
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 10
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Oct 12
Daniel Caesar and Moses Sumney at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 13
Daniel Caesar, Charlotte Day Wilson, BadBadNotGood, and Moses Sumney at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 15
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 16
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 17
Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, and Montell Fish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 19
Daniel Caesar and Montell Fish at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Daniel Caesar on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Daniel Caesar's Zumic artist page.

