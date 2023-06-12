Daniel Caesar Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Daniel Caesar has announced a second leg of 2023 tour dates, billed as Superpowers.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Montell Fish, Orion Sun, Flying Lotus, Moses Sumney, Charlotte Day Wilson, and / or BadBadNotGood.

When do Daniel Caesar 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for Artist begin June 13. Chase cardmembers, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is EXCEPTIONAL. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daniel Caesar All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Daniel Caesar on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Daniel Caesar's Zumic artist page.