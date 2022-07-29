View all results for 'alt'
DaniLeigh Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'4 Velour Tour' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 29, 2022

Rising artist DaniLeigh has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as 4 Velour.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in September and October. This will be the 27-year-old's first headlining tour across the USA.

DaniLeigh All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Sep 10
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Sep 11
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Sep 13
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 18
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Sep 20
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Sep 22
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 25
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 26
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 27
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 29
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Sep 30
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 2
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 3
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 5
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Oct 6
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 9
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 11
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 13
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
When do DaniLeigh 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following DaniLeigh on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, she released a new EP titled My Side. For more, check out DaniLeigh's Zumic artist page.

