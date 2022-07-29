DaniLeigh Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rising artist DaniLeigh has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as 4 Velour.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in September and October. This will be the 27-year-old's first headlining tour across the USA.

Earlier this month, she released a new EP titled My Side. For more, check out DaniLeigh's Zumic artist page.