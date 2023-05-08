Danna Paola Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Danna Paola has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as XT4S1S.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set in August and September at North American venues coast to coast. According to a post on Danna's social media, this will be her first tour of the USA.

When do Danna Paola 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin May 9. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Danna Paola All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Danna Paola on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Danna Paola's Zumic artist page.