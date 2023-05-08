View all results for 'alt'
Danna Paola Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin artist plots 'XT4S1S Tour'
Published May 8, 2023

Danna Paola has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as XT4S1S.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set in August and September at North American venues coast to coast. According to a post on Danna's social media, this will be her first tour of the USA.

When do Danna Paola 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin May 9. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Danna Paola All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
Danna Paola at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Aug 18
Danna Paola at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 19
Danna Paola at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 24
Danna Paola at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 1
Danna Paola at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Sep 2
Danna Paola at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
Danna Paola at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Sep 9
Danna Paola at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Sep 15
Danna Paola at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
Danna Paola at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Danna Paola on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

